Peterson on track for carbon nueutrality at 27 sites by end of 2022

By Keith Findlay
October 4, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 10:43 am
Peterson control tower operations.
Peterson control tower operations.

Peterson Energy Logistics has said its “robust” sustainability road map will see it reach carbon neutrality at many of its bases by the end of this year.

Environment-friendly initiatives at the firm include it using electric and vegetable oil-powered forklifts, greener fuels in cranes and trucks, and wind, turbine and solar power to operate facilities.

It is also using advanced technologies to deliver a more efficient supply chain, minimising the movement of goods across locations.

Employees get on board with sustainability goals

Another initiative introduced as part of Peterson’s net-zero ambitions sees employees using an online tool and app – developed by Pawprint, the brainchild of Aberdeen entrepreneur Christian Arno – which lets them measure, better understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Sustainability is also integrated into Peterson’s social responsibility goals.

The firm’s Dare to Care programme is based on four pillars – customers, employees, environment and community – where it aims to demonstrate a positive role in the communities it operates in.

Operations across all 27 Peterson sites – in seven countries – covered by the PAS 2060 accreditation scheme are expected to be carbon neutral by the end of this year, as part of a target of net-zero emissions by 2025.

PAS 2060 is an internationally recognised specification for carbon neutrality.

Peterson staff are using Pawprint to keep track of their carbon footprints. The firm behind Pawprint was founded and is led by Aberdonian entrepreneur Christian Arno, pictured.

Peterson is part of the family-owned Royal Peterson and Control Union Group, which has a presence in more than 70 countries.

The group’s services cover all aspects of the supply chain across many industries, including agriculture, energy, forestry, sustainability and textiles.

UK operations are run from Aberdeen, which is the home base for about 400 employees.

Peterson in Aberdeen.

The update on Peterson’s progress towards net-zero came alongside figures showing the firm reaping rewards from the energy sector’s emergence from the challenges of Covid-19.

A move back into the black saw the company register pre-tax profits of £1.5 million for 2021, compared with losses of £1.3m the year before.

Revenue rose to £249.3m last year, from £199.2m previously.

Continued growth

The company said it was positioned to deliver improved financial performance again in 2022 as demand for its energy logistics services continued to grow.

Chief executive Sarah Moore said: “We’re pleased to report a significantly improved financial result in 2021, as we reflect on our collective achievements throughout the year.

“Our focus remains on delivering industry-leading logistics solutions to support our clients’ operations with safety, innovation, and efficiency at the core of our service offering.

“The leadership team is driving substantial improvements across all aspects of our business, in particular our safety culture and ambitious environmental targets.”

Peterson chief executive Sarah Moore.

Ms Moore, who became Peterson’s CEO at the start of 2022, added: “We also work collaboratively with our existing customers to embrace the challenges of energy transition.

“We continue to make strategic investments, secure opportunities in the renewables sector and target diversification as we grow the business and strengthen the Peterson brand.”

Emerging from ‘confines’ of Covid

Peterson said it benefitted from a “significant” increase in activity last year as the energy sector “emerged from the confines” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quayside tonnages and fuel sales were up, helping the business achieve an improved underlying financial performance, with operating profits growing from break-even in 2020 to £1.8m.

The firm also expanded into Australia, opening an office in Perth in line with strategic growth plans.

Editor's Picks