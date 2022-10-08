Ithaca Energy donation kick-starts work on new mental health centre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ithaca Energy donation kick-starts work on new mental health centre in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r Ithaca Energy chief executive Alan Bruce, VSA chief operating officer John Booth, Julie McAteer, general manager, legal and business affairs, Ithaca, and VSA relationship manager Greig Slatter.
l-r Ithaca Energy chief executive Alan Bruce, VSA chief operating officer John Booth, Julie McAteer, general manager, legal and business affairs, Ithaca, and VSA relationship manager Greig Slatter.

Social care charity VSA is getting renovations under way at its new mental health recovery centre, Queen Mother House, in Aberdeen, thanks to a corporate partnership with Ithaca Energy.

The North Sea energy firm has made an undisclosed donation to mark the start of the three-year agreement .

It will pay for the renovation of three of the 17 rooms at Queen Mother House, on Claremont Place in the city’s west end.

We are confident our donation will help empower those on a journey to recovery from mental health conditions.”

Alan Bruce, chief executive, Ithaca Energy.

Israeli-owned Ithaca has also appointed and trained mental health first aiders and wellbeing champions to support its workforce.

VSA’s new centre will provide 24-hour support for people living with severe or enduring mental health conditions.

The charity has seen a significant rise in demand as a result of the pandemic and purchased Queen Mother House to expand its mental health and wellbeing services.

Queen Mother House, which will undergo renovations under a partnership between Ithaca Energy and VSA.

Vision to become reality

VSA chief operating officer John Booth said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ithaca Energy for their donation and commitment to raise further funds for VSA, specifically our mental health services.

“Seventy five per cent of people develop a mental health condition before the age of 24 and the impact of the coronavirus has only seen demand soar for mental health support.

“Which is why we have further invested and reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Aberdeen through the purchase of Queen Mother House.

“Thanks to Ithaca Energy’s amazing support, we can now start renovations at Queen Mother House and make our vision a reality.”

Ithaca aims to further boost the charity’s coffers through various fundraising activities over the next three years.

The company will also participate in volunteering programmes at multiple VSA sites.

Work will make a difference

Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce said: “Ithaca Energy is exceptionally
proud to partner with VSA in their crucial work across the north-east.

“In particular, we are delighted to help make the new Queen Mother house facility a reality.

“We are confident our donation will help empower those on a journey to recovery from mental health conditions.”

Queen Mother House,  Aberdeen.

Ithaca is committed to removing the stigma around mental health issues and the promotion of positive wellbeing initiatives, making VSA “the ideal partner of choice,” Mr Bruce added.

Queen Mother House was built for the British Red Cross in 1995 and put up for sale in January 2020.

VSA has previously said it will help the charity tackle rising demand for its services following the Cvid-19 outbreak.

Ithaca’s 14 years in UK North Sea

Aberdeen-based Ithaca has been an active UK offshore operator and producer since 2008, growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions.

In November 2019 the company completed the acquisition of Chevron North Sea, making it the second largest UK North Sea independent operator and fifth biggest UK oil and gas producer in terms of production.

