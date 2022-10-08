Ithaca Energy donation kick-starts work on new mental health centre in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Social care charity VSA is getting renovations under way at its new mental health recovery centre, Queen Mother House, in Aberdeen, thanks to a corporate partnership with Ithaca Energy.

The North Sea energy firm has made an undisclosed donation to mark the start of the three-year agreement .

It will pay for the renovation of three of the 17 rooms at Queen Mother House, on Claremont Place in the city’s west end.

We are confident our donation will help empower those on a journey to recovery from mental health conditions.” Alan Bruce, chief executive, Ithaca Energy.

Israeli-owned Ithaca has also appointed and trained mental health first aiders and wellbeing champions to support its workforce.

VSA’s new centre will provide 24-hour support for people living with severe or enduring mental health conditions.

The charity has seen a significant rise in demand as a result of the pandemic and purchased Queen Mother House to expand its mental health and wellbeing services.

Vision to become reality

VSA chief operating officer John Booth said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ithaca Energy for their donation and commitment to raise further funds for VSA, specifically our mental health services.

“Seventy five per cent of people develop a mental health condition before the age of 24 and the impact of the coronavirus has only seen demand soar for mental health support.

“Which is why we have further invested and reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Aberdeen through the purchase of Queen Mother House.

“Thanks to Ithaca Energy’s amazing support, we can now start renovations at Queen Mother House and make our vision a reality.”

Ithaca aims to further boost the charity’s coffers through various fundraising activities over the next three years.

The company will also participate in volunteering programmes at multiple VSA sites.

Work will make a difference

Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce said: “Ithaca Energy is exceptionally

proud to partner with VSA in their crucial work across the north-east.

“In particular, we are delighted to help make the new Queen Mother house facility a reality.

“We are confident our donation will help empower those on a journey to recovery from mental health conditions.”

Ithaca is committed to removing the stigma around mental health issues and the promotion of positive wellbeing initiatives, making VSA “the ideal partner of choice,” Mr Bruce added.

Queen Mother House was built for the British Red Cross in 1995 and put up for sale in January 2020.

VSA has previously said it will help the charity tackle rising demand for its services following the Cvid-19 outbreak.

Ithaca’s 14 years in UK North Sea

Aberdeen-based Ithaca has been an active UK offshore operator and producer since 2008, growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions.

In November 2019 the company completed the acquisition of Chevron North Sea, making it the second largest UK North Sea independent operator and fifth biggest UK oil and gas producer in terms of production.