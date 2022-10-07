Nicola Sturgeon says move to renewable energy must be accelerated as new licensing round kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Nicola Sturgeon says move to renewable energy must be accelerated as new licensing round kicks off

By Kelly Wilson
October 7, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 2:57 pm
Nicola Sturgeon speaks out as offshore oil and gas licensing round opens.
Nicola Sturgeon speaks out as offshore oil and gas licensing round opens.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy needs to “accelerate”.

It comes as the next UK offshore oil and gas licensing round gets under way.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is offering a total of 898 blocks and part-blocks of acreage.

Energy companies can bid for exclusive permits to explore and potentially recover any oil or gas they uncover.

Healthy take-up may mean more than 100 licences being dished out.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast,  ahead of the SNP party conference in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon reiterated her backing for Scotland to make the move towards renewable energy.

But she also said this must be done in “fair and just way”.

She added: “We are investing to build up our already considerable renewable capacity in Scotland.

“Scotland is a net exporter of electricity. We already generate enough renewable electricity to cover almost 100% of our needs, so we want to increase that renewable capacity to support the transition to net-zero which every country has a moral obligation to do.

“Oil and gas is a big part of our existing energy supply. It’s also a big part of the overall Scottish economy.

“It supports a lot of jobs, so we’ve got to transition away from oil and gas.

“We’ve got to do that as part of the moral obligation but we’ve got to do it in a just and fair way.”

North Sea platform at sunset.

‘Stringent’ measures needed

The first minister continued: “In terms of new licences, I’ve been very clear that within the context of that just transition we’ve got to subject any decisions about further exploration or further exploitation of oil and gas to the most stringent climate checks.

“I worry right now that what we are hearing from the UK Government is just a continuation of their haphazard planning about energy, and in the long term what they are doing is undermining energy security rather than strengthening it.

“The route to energy security is difficult, it’s challenging.

“But the route to energy security is to secure that transition away from fossil fuels to renewable and low carbon sources of energy.”

We can’t turn off oil and gas overnight for a variety of reasons, including energy security.”

When asked about the transition from oil and gas to renewable energy, Ms Sturgeon said: “We can’t turn off oil and gas overnight for a variety of reasons, including energy security, but also particularly the economic and jobs impact of that.

“We’ve got to do that in a planned way, and with justice and fairness at its heart.”

She added: “I grew up in the 1980s during de-industrialisation – when a Tory government failed to plan for it, and left communities and individuals on the scrap heap.

“The legacy of that is still with us. We mustn’t repeat those mistakes.

“But, because this is what we owe to the next generation, we’ve got to accelerate that move away from fossil fuels as much as we can .

“The future of the planet quite literally depends on that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

l-r Ithaca Energy chief executive Alan Bruce, VSA chief operating officer John Booth, Julie McAteer, general manager, legal and business affairs, Ithaca, and VSA relationship manager Greig Slatter.
Ithaca Energy donation kick-starts work on new mental health centre in Aberdeen
l-r Lauren Gordon & Brodie Greenwood.
Aberdeen subsea and maritime recruitment agency signs up to support local football talent
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards
Johnston Carmichael has welcomed its biggest intake of students. Supplied: Big Partnership
Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake
AMTE battery cell
Thurso-based AMTE Power inks manufacturing deal for 60,000 power cells annually
Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
L-R Sophie Jones, Alex Hayes, Derek Mitchell and Andrew Stokes. Supplied: Drac Logistics
North-east haulage firm Caledonian Logistics sold to English buyer
Cairngorms.
Could natural heat miles below the Earth’s surface at Cairngorm Mountain be used as…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks