Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh

An Aberdeen man who has been reported missing is believed to be in Edinburgh.

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace Teodor Asaftei.

The 27-year-old is reported to have last been in Aberdeen at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

He was later spotted exiting a bus in Edinburgh at around 9.25pm the same day.

Police have not released a photo of Mr Asaftei, however, he has been described as 6ft 1in and with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing grey joggers and a dark-coloured hoodie.

Officers are now appealing to people who might have any information about Mr Asfatei’s whereabouts to call 101, quoting incident number Ref PS-20221009-2919.