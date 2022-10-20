Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin on track for £400,000 refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin on track for £400,000 refurbishment

By Erikka Askeland
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am
The Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin has a 'proven track record in attracting an upmarket foodie clientele'.


New managers of the Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin have unveiled plans to lead a £400,000 investment in the luxury property.

The Fusion Group of Companies has formed a joint asset management venture with the overseas owner of the hotel, which will remain open as the improvements take place over the next two years.

The four-star Airds Hotel and its three-rosette restaurant has an “excellent” reputation.

The country hotel, which was previously an 18th-century ferry inn, was sold last year by Shaun and Jenny McKivragan who retired after 19 years of running the property.

Sterling-based Fusion, which provides a range of support services to hospitality businesses across Scotland, has appointed specialist hotel management company EHM to operate the 11-bedroom hotel on a three-year contract.

Foodie reputation

The four-star, three-rosette hotel and restaurant enjoys a reputation among food lovers having been regularly featured in the Good Food Guide and recently winning a Scottish food award.

Alex McKie, group managing director of Fusion, said he was looking forward to working closely with the hotel’s head chef Calum Innes, a keen forager and advocate of local produce.

Foodies can enjoy the beautiful setting of Port Appin at the Airds Hotel. Image: Lauren Fair.

“Calum has ambition to add another star to the Airds offering,” McKie said.

“The fine dining restaurant, together with its whisky bar, has an excellent reputation, with a tasting menu amongst one of its many attractions.

“He is a real talent and we’re naturally keen to lend him all the support he needs.

“We’re particularly keen to develop concierge services too with the ‘Airds Experience’, offering guests the very best of the area, from seafood experiences, to sightseeing, private boat hire, helicopter trips, distillery visits, and more.”

Small is beautiful

Mr McKie said bringing Airds into its portfolio represents a “significant piece of business” for the company,

He added: “With an array of awards to its name, it has a proven track record in attracting an upmarket foodie clientele in the beautiful setting of Port Appin, a clientele we will grow and further develop with efficient management, staff development and recruitment, together with our accommodation services division boosting bookings with their expertise in reservations and marketing.

“We will also be carrying out a £400,000 refurbishment over the next two winters, during which time the hotel and restaurant will remain open and trading.”

Hospitality industry ‘not yet out of the woods’

Fusion has created an operating company, Legacy Property Airds Ltd, to run Airds Hotel & Restaurant, trading as Airds Hotel Ltd.

This latest deal with the Airds owner, is based on a business model Fusion has developed through its relationships with the owners of other smaller properties such as No 1 Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling, which offers luxury self catering apartments, and Loch Ness Guest House in Fort Augustus.

Fusion took these businesses into its managed portfolio in 2019 and 2018 respectively, with its specialist division, accommodation services, handling all reservations.

View from the hotel over Loch Linnhe.

McKie added: “Normally in our sector, a business management and profit-sharing model is only applied to a larger 60-bedroom-plus property, but we have developed this for smaller operators, knowing that we have the skill and expertise to make it work.

“It can be particularly useful for an absent owner who wishes to concentrate on other business areas, but wants his hospitality business to be well run and maximised in potential throughout.

“For Fusion, it’s once again an example of our ‘disruptive’ nature in this sector which constantly sees us coming up with new services which benefit and assist hospitality owners at what has been the most difficult of times, with many not yet out of the woods.”

