12 Charities of Christmas – Cairns Counselling

Presented by Cairns Counselling
December 15, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:21 am
12 Days of Christmas article header day 3

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 3….

Cairns Counselling

Cairns Counselling is a well-respected, Aberdeen-based mental health charity, which has provided accessible, professional counselling by voluntary donation to people in Aberdeen and the locality since 1994.

Talking to one of their trained counsellors can help people experiencing a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, and trauma, to discuss how they are feeling and bring a level of understanding that reduces levels of distress or unhappiness.

Staff at Cairns Counselling.
Cairns Counselling staff.

Claire Moggach, Service Manager, says: “Cairns Counselling has endured an extremely challenging period over the last couple of years, during which the pandemic has dramatically worsened the local mental health crisis and we have seen our counselling waiting list increase significantly.”

Susan Will, Funding Coordinator, adds: “Our charity has experienced a huge drop in donations due to the devastating financial impacts of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. When people donate to Cairns Counselling, they are enabling us to provide vital, accessible mental health support to anyone in need.”

Cairns Counselling logo
Cairns Counselling is a mental health charity.

Please donate here and give our mental health charity a boost at our busiest time of year. Any companies or groups interested in fundraising for Cairns Counselling can get in touch by emailing funding@cairnscounselling.org.uk.

Cairns Counselling would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.

