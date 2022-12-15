Aberdeen bartender crowned Bartender of the Year with new take on a classic cocktail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen bartender has tantalized the judge’s taste buds to scoop up the Grosvenor Casino’s UK Bartender of the Year award.

Scott Mumaw, 31, showed off his impressive bartending skills and passion for mixology as he reinvented the beloved alcohol-packed cocktail, the Long Island Ice Tea.

Usually, the drink uses five spirits: gin, triple sec, tequila, vodka and rum, with cola as a mixer.

Mr Mumaw, having only taken a job at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen 12 months ago, substituted rum for Midori and cola for lemonade, creating a signature new cocktail.

The cocktail, called Tastes Like Money, reflects the vibrant green colour the drink turns with the addition of the melon liqueur.

The Newburgh resident saw off competition from talented bartenders from 52 bars across the UK.

He said: “To be recognised as Grosvenor Casinos Bartender of the Year is thrilling news and has taken me completely by surprise.

“I’ve only been bartending for a year but have really enjoyed taking up a front of house role, serving our guests in Aberdeen a variety of different cocktails – so it’s been fun showing off my skills.

“I experimented with different drink options but landed on my take on a Long Island Iced Tea by mixing up the colour and flavour profiles.

“The result is a refreshing drink infused with a shot of zesty lime. The team were a big help in taste testing but there’s no doubt that success behind the bar means I’m on mixology duties for all the family this Christmas.”

George Robertson, operations manager at Grosvenor Casinos, added: “Scott is a passionate and highly skilled bartender who wowed the judges with his creativity and flavours.

“We were thrilled to award him Grosvenor’s Bartender of the Year and hopefully Scott’s efforts will inspire future mixologists in the area to give bartending a go and consider hospitality as a rewarding career.”