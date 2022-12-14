Brewdog’s £377,000 whisky cask auction ‘best performing’ for a start-up distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brewdog’s £377,000 whisky cask auction ‘best performing’ for a start-up distillery

By Erikka Askeland
December 14, 2022, 9:51 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:33 pm
Brewdog whisky cask
BrewDog, better known for its range of craft beers, launched its distilling arm in 2016.

A sale of the first barrels of whisky produced by BrewDog has broken a record at an Aberdeenshire whisky auctioneer.

Specialist auction house Whisky Hammer said all 50 casks were sold raising £377,000 in what it called its “best performing” whisky cask auction to date for a distillery start-up.

The auction at Udny-based Whisky Hammer consisted of 200-litre casks, which will be filled at BrewDog’s distillery in nearby Ellon early next year.

BrewDog Distilling Co managing director Steven Kersley said there will likely be more casks going up for auction.<br />Image:  Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Its subsidiary BrewDog Distilling Co, initially known as Lone Wolf, started producing gin and vodka while its whisky matured.

Starting price of a cask was £5,000, with an average sale price of £7,546 achieved for the range of ex-Oloroso sherry, ex-bourbon and single grain ex-bourbon barrels.

The top price achieved for a cask was £12,500.

The auction price includes storage at BrewDog’s warehouse for up to five years.

By law, Scotch whisky must be matured in oak casks in Scotland for at least three years.

Daniel Milne, managing director and co-founder of Whisky Hammer. Image: Whisky Hammer

Daniel Milne, managing director and co-founder of Whisky Hammer, said the sale generated a “fantastic level of interest” from global buyers.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of the BrewDog Distilling Co cask auction which has highlighted strong demand for cask ownership and support for new distilleries in the whisky industry.

“We look forward to following the distillery’s journey and sampling the whisky once matured.”

Steven Kersley, managing director of BrewDog Distilling Co, said: “In the last two weeks since announcing our first cask auction, we’ve been blown away by the support, enthusiasm and the amount of interest in our whisky programme.

“We’re now looking ahead to 2023, where our focus, as always, will be instilling great flavour into our whiskies and taking as many people on our whisky journey as possible – we might even auction a few more casks.”

The sale closed on December 11 after being live online for four days.

