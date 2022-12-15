Colliers predicts improving appetite for commercial property investments in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Colliers predicts improving appetite for commercial property investments in 2023

By Keith Findlay
December 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:33 am
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate

A “seesaw of sentiment” in the first half of 2023 will give way to greater investor confidence in UK commercial property markets later next year, according to Colliers.

The international property firm reckons the outlook will improve as “the inflationary storm passes, monetary policy pivots to neutral and the economy proves resilient”.

So does this mean we will see more of the kind of deals which saw Equinor House in Aberdeen sold to an overseas investor for £20 million a few months ago?

What is Colliers’ forecast?

Colliers recently signalled a slowdown in Scottish office investments.

In its latest forecast, the firm predicts around £60 billion will be invested into UK commercial property in 2023 as the second half of the year proves to be more stable, following a short sharp pricing correction.

And the Bank of England’s base interest rate will peak at 4% or less during 2023, it says.

Walter Boettcher, head of research and economics, Colliers, added: “Looking to 2023 as a whole, a material increase in transactional activity will take place in the second half as prime pricing stabilises.

“However, recalibrating prices for sub-prime non-ESG (environmental, social, and governance)-compliant assets will take longer as refinancing needs clash with higher debt costs and tighter banking requirements.

“Inflation will fall rapidly from Q2 2023, when technical year-on-year statistical base effects begin to drive the CPI (consumer price index) figure lower.

“Falling inflation will be accompanied by a recovery in investor confidence as Bank rate expectations and debt costs moderate substantially.”

Walter Boettcher, of Colliers. Image: Colliers

In debt markets, Colliers predicts appetite for lending will grow but there will be a continued flight to quality and ever greater scrutiny of income streams to service higher debt costs.

Laurence Richardson, director in Collier’s debt advisory team, said: “Asset pricing is shifting quickly to reflect higher funding costs.

“Alternative lenders will secure attractive risk-adjusted deals by virtue of their more flexible underwriting processes and risk analysis, compared to traditional providers of finance.”

Flight to quality

Rents for Grade A office space in key major cities are expected to grow in 2023 as steady demand for prime space continues.

But when looking at the office market as a whole Colliers expects average rents to fall as employee numbers decline due to the recession.

The firm also expects to see the flex sector (any building or commercial property that has a mixture of warehouse, office and or retail space) continue to grow next year, in response to steady demand from both small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate occupiers.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break

Most Read

1
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Aberdeen office investments in 2022 include Equinor House at Prime Four business park. It was acquired by an unnamed overseas investor for £20 million. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented