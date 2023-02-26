KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital

By Simon Warburton
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Orbex secured £40.4m to fuel its first launch from the Highlands. Image: Orbex

KPMG has reported a total of £705 million of venture capital (VC) invested in some of Scotland’s most promising businesses during 2022, including several in the north and north-east.

The amount was the largest on record, according to the professional service giant’s latest Venture Pulse Survey.

Despite investor activity dipping in the final quarter, Scotland’s overall performance in 2022 bucked global and UK trends as investment volumes grew by 12% year-on-year.

By comparison, VC investment across the UK fell by almost one-third (30%) in 2022.

Markets ticker board
Image: KPMG

Standout north deals during the last quarter include Forres-based spaceflight firm Orbex securing £40.4m in a funding round led by the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib).

It will allow the company to scale up resources as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil, possibly in the first half of this year, from Space Hub Sutherland.

Verlume logo
Image: Verlume.

Notable VC deals in the north-east centred on firms including subsea technology company Verlume, which raised £2.5m.

Verlume’s funding round was led by Edinburgh-based VC firm Par Equity, which had taken an initial stake in the business when it led a £1.6m investment phase in 2020.

Aberdeen-based Verlume, formerly EC-OG, has developed an innovative a subsea battery energy storage and management system,

It said the latest investment round was oversubscribed and would help it “rapidly accelerate its growth”.

Well-Safe’s third investment round raised £50m

And staying in the north-east, decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions raised the cash it needed to fund the purchase of its third rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company announced the completion of its third investment round last year, saying it yielded £50m.

As well as covering the cost of the WilPhoenix semi-submersible rig, the money will be used to broaden the capabilities Well-Safe offers to clients globally.

The WilPhoenix rig at Cromarty Firth
The WilPhoenix rig in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Well-Safe Solutions

Trojan Energy, the Aberdeenshire company behind a pioneering on-street charging system for electric vehicles, received £9m of backing from Snib last autumn.

This latest investment followed previous backing for the business from Ebico, Shancastle Investments, Scottish Enterprise, Equity Gap, Alba Equity members and SIS Ventures.

Stonehaven-based Trojan was one of the first companies supported by the Opportunity North East (One) Enterprise Fund, which helps businesses at the forefront of developing practical solutions to deliver energy transition.

Trojan Energy has since repaid the One loan in full, having used the cash to bridge a short-term funding challenge.

Q4’s 34 Scottish deals netted £82m

Scotland’s scale-ups attracted £82m of VC investment across 34 deals in Q4 2022 – 15% less than was invested during the same period in 2021.

Despite the sluggish Q4, last year’s total VC investment in Scottish businesses surpassed 2021’s figure of £626m – the previous highest level on record.

And the 2022 figure looks even more impressive when you consider the volume of deals was down by 5% year-on-year.

Amy Burnett, private enterprise senior manager in Scotland, KPMG, said last year cemented Scotland’s reputation as a place where “exciting young companies are born and where investors are backing promising start-ups”.

Scottish notes and coins with saltire
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She added: “Unlike the rest of the UK, Scotland posted record-breaking VC volumes in 2022.

“While certainly not recession-proof, Scotland’s breadth and depth of scale-up sectors did provide some cover during a challenging 2022.

Amy Burnett, private enterprise senior manager in Scotland for KPMG. Image: KPMG

“Globally, investors have increasingly turned away from sectors that rely on consumer spend to drive growth and are instead doubling down on investments in those sectors where technology is addressing big macro trends such as health tech and ESG (environmental, social and governance).

“With an abundance of these businesses being nurtured outside of London, it is good news for Scotland’s deep tech, clean tech, and health tech firms.”

We know there is still dry powder out there waiting to be deployed.”

Graeme Williams, director, mergers and acquisitions, KPMG

According to KPMG, VCs became “increasingly cautious” and invested funds into less risky asset classes during the final quarter of last year.

KPMG UK mergers and acquisitions director Graeme Williams added: “Most investments in Q4 across Scotland were for later stage funding, suggesting investors backed more established firms to shield from risk.

“We know there is still dry powder out there waiting to be deployed, and while we’re expecting a quiet start to 2023, the Scottish market is likely to see soft growth, especially if a recession is shorter than expected.”

New energy uptick

Mr Williams continued: “Soaring energy costs sparked a significant uptick in VC investment in new energy alternatives, electric vehicles, and clean tech last year.

“The acceleration of investment in energy alternatives is particularly exciting as such investment is critical for meeting the world’s climate change targets.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented