Underwater testing marks first concrete action at Cromarty Firth following green freeport victory

By Simon Warburton
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Jack-up barge being used in Cromarty Firth underwater testing work
A jack-up barge has arrived at Invergordon. Image: Morrison Media

Underwater testing work is starting at the Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) as part of preparations for a £150 million proposed major expansion.

It marks the first significant news since Cromarty Firth was awarded green freeport status earlier this year.

A jack-up barge has arrived at Invergordon and will be used to test and sample areas earmarked for development during the coming weeks.

The testing is part of a range of pre-construction studies being carried out as PoCF prepares to apply for the necessary licences for the project, which would almost double its existing capacity.

PoCF looking down into the Firth
Port of Cromarty Firth Image: PoCF

News of the jack-up barge’s arrival signals the first concrete steps since the Opportunity Cromarty Firth Consortium (OCF) secured green freeport status in January, promising tens of thousands of jobs and billions of pounds of investment.

Intense speculation has surrounded just how OCF would translate its bid win – in the teeth of intense competition from the Aberdeen and Peterhead North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) consortium – which will be looking at developments in the Highlands with a forensic eye.

In its bid submitted last year, the OCF consortium said winning the status for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be key to attracting at least £2.5 billion of new private sector investment, creating 25,000 jobs and ensuring local content targets for offshore windfarm developments are met rather than the work going abroad.

The winning OCF bid will now share £52 million of government funding with fellow freeport victor Forth Ports alongside a package of tax and customs allowances as well as investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

What is a green freeport?

The proposed Phase 5 development at the Port is intended to help ensure the Firth becomes a hub for manufacturing, marshalling and assembly work for the offshore wind industry and involves an investment in the region of £150 million.

PoCF previously noted the significant figure will come from a combination of the port’s own resources, grant funding from “various government opportunities,” borrowing, institutional finance and potentially, backing from developers.

PoCF chief executive Bob Buskie, said: “Our area is going to play a key role in the rapid development of fixed and floating offshore wind and other sectors, such as green hydrogen and is set to benefit hugely from the recent decision to establish a Green Freeport centred on Inverness and the Cromarty Firth.

“Our planned Phase 5 expansion is intended to help ensure we can position the Firth as the go-to hub for the offshore renewables sector, securing a long-term pipeline of projects and creating new jobs here.

Port of Cromarty Firth.
£150m expansion to create many new jobs. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth

“The works currently getting under way are required to test and sample the areas for this potential development and ascertain the ground conditions beneath the seabed.

“This will allow the piles, dredging, revetments (flood defences) and land reclamation to be suitably designed.”

The testing work will be carried out during March and April and in the early weeks of May if required.

Cruise ships bounce back

Confirmation of the underwater work also comes after a sharp rebound in cruise ship activity in 2022 with a potential 140 vessels potentially arriving this year.

With two new berths and a 372-metre quayside, PoCF has one of the largest port laydown facilities of its kind in the UK, at more than 969,000 square feet.

Tags

