Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar voices concerns over Scottish Conference proposal

By Andy Skinner
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 5:36 pm
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar believes geographical challenges would make proposals for a new fifth-tier Scottish Conference unfeasible for Highland League clubs.

According to reports, a 10-team division is on the table, funded by four Premiership clubs who would enter colts teams into the league.

The remaining six slots would be taken by teams from the Highland and Lowland leagues, which sit at level five on the pyramid at present.

Highland League management have refused to comment on the proposals, with the association planning to hold internal talks to discuss how to move forward.

Buckie currently sit top of the Highland League, two points ahead of Brechin City who have a game in hand.

Buckie Thistle are top of the Highland League at present. Image: SNS

Farquhar insists the travelling realities involved for Highland League clubs who would be elevated as part of the setup give him the greatest concern.

He said: “My initial reaction, similar to previous reactions, is that the amount of travelling involved would be horrendous for any Highland based club.

“The Scottish Football Association needs to look at that and realise we are not rich clubs by any stretch. We are part-time, and the logistics behind it just don’t sit.

“You take into consideration that Brechin, who are north of the River Tay, came to the Highland League as opposed to the Lowland League. There is a geographical cut off point, for a realistic situation.

“It’s bad enough us having to go up to Brora on Wednesday, it means people taking time off, but you’ve just got to take that on the chin every now and again.

“If you are getting that week-in, week-out, it’s just not going to work for the Highland League clubs.

“It’s a completely different picture for the Lowland League clubs.”

Farquhar hoping for ‘serious discussion’ across Highland League

The new Scottish Conference would be independent from the current league setup, eliminating the need for existing SPFL clubs to vote it through.

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers are believed to be the Premiership clubs whose colts teams would be involved.

Should the proposal go through, the current Highland League would move down to level six on the pyramid.

It would mean the Highland League would be forced to comply with the new setup in order for its teams to retain the opportunity for promotion to the SPFL.

Fraserburgh celebrate winning the Highland League title.
Fraserburgh are current Highland League champions.

‘I hope it gets some serious discussion’

Farquhar says the practicalities for clubs in the north must be given due consideration.

He added: “If it gets approved and it becomes part of the pyramid, then you don’t have a choice.

“If you are in the qualifying category you’ve got to go.

“I imagine the Highland League will put it on its agenda for its next management meeting.

“I would like to think the majority of the other Highland League clubs would be in agreement with my thoughts on it, simply because of our part-time status and the travelling.

“I hope it gets some serious discussion.”

