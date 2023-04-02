How drones went from Christmas toys to business tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How drones went from Christmas toys to business tools

Airborne robots are taking to north and north-east skies in growing numbers

Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) look up at Mysterio's menacing drones above London in Spider Man: Far from Home. Image: Sony Pictures
Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) look up at Mysterio's menacing drones above London in Spider Man: Far from Home. Image: Sony Pictures
By Peter Ranscombe

Peter Ranscombe takes to the skies to find out how drones are increasingly used to carry out a wide variety of jobs across our region.

From chasing Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones through the streets of Florence in the movie of Dan Brown’s Inferno to evil villain Mysterio outfoxing the titular superhero in Spider-Man: Far From Home, drones have become standard fayre in big screen blockbusters.

Yet these devices aren’t simply a Hollywood trope or best-selling Christmas present.

They are also being deployed by companies throughout the north and north-east to gather data and images.

Drones are being used as the eyes in the sky to inspect offshore installations, from oil and gas rigs through to wind turbines.

Back on dry land, they’re beginning to carry cargo and medical supplies to remote locations.

Using data from drones

Doug McNeil, managing director at Scottish land management technology firm Eolas Insight, has used drones to monitor forests for the Woodland Trust.

“Essentially, our job was to take all the images that were collected during the survey and then create an ‘ortho-mosaic’, which is a single image that’s stitched together from all those images, using a technique called ‘photogrammetry’,” he explained.

“That gives you two things – a single consistent image of the area and a terrain model.”

Environmental specialists use a drone to estimate carbon storage on Tiree.

Mr McNeil added: “Photogrammetry not only allows you to work out the coordinates of an object but also its height.

“That works because things that are closer to the camera will move less in subsequent images than things that are further away.

“The ortho-mosaic and the terrain model became the baseline to help monitor the trees over time.”

Drones also fit into the wider survey market, which includes light aircraft and even satellites.

Drones are increasingly being used to carry out inspections on oil and gas assets offshore. Image: Bilfinger

Mr McNeil added: “The level of detail you can get from drones is quite incredible, down to about 2cm (0.8-inch) resolution.

“We also use aerial surveys from light aircraft to find red deer and conduct baseline surveys for estates.

“It’s like a sliding scale – drones are good for up to 1,000 hectares (about 2,470 acres).

“From 1,000ha up to about 200,000ha (about 494,000 acres) I’d use a light aircraft.

“And then for national-scale mapping satellites are the way to go.”

Drones are ideal for farming land surveys.

Conducting surveys of trees is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to applications.

Hari Lakshman, a robotics engineer at the National Robotarium, which opened in Edinburgh last autumn, said: “Drones are being used in a variety of cutting-edge ways, including applications like environment monitoring, aiding search and rescue missions, and carrying out infrastructure inspections.

“They can also be used to autonomously or semi-autonomously transport items like medical aid, emergency kits, or general supplies to remote or offshore locations.”

Ferrying medical supplies through the skies

AGS Airports – which runs the terminals in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton – is spearheading the Care & Equity Logistics Unmanned Aircraft Systems Scotland (Caelus) project to develop the UK’s first national distribution network for drones to transport medicines, blood, organs and other medical supplies.

Caelus is due to launch a demonstration flight between Glasgow Airport and Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank, this summer.

Four more test flights are planned for this year, including one in Grampian and another in the Highlands and islands.

Caelus project director Fiona Smith: Image: AGS Airports

The project is exploring the use of a range of drones, from Skyports’ model – boasting a wingspan of about 6ft 7”, a range of about 43.5 miles and a payload of about 6.6lbs – to larger vehicles that look more like small aircraft.

Caelus project director Fiona Smith, group head of aerodrome strategy, AGS Airports, said: “We’re also developing ‘pods’ with an inflatable landing pad for the drone, and space for them to be stored and to recharge their batteries.

“Our designers at Atkins are taking into account how these pods can be made so they don’t look out of place in their surroundings, like on beautiful Scottish islands.”

Argyll and Bute Council plans to open the UK’s first drone logistics hub at Oban Airport.

The council has already carried out trials with Skyports to deliver school lunches from one site to another in Oban.

Next steps for using drones

One of the hurdles holding back the expansion of drone use is the ability to operate them beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the controller.

“Basically, at the moment, you have to be able to see the drone while you’re operating it, which limits the size of the area you can cover,” Mr McNeil pointed out.

“It makes the process labour-intensive because if you want to cover a larger area, then you need to set up the drone, do your flight and then move to the next area and start setting up again for more flights.”

Doug McNeil, managing director, Eolas Insight. Image: Eolas

Caelus’ project team has been feeding information into the Civil Aviation Authority’s ongoing consultation into changing the regulations governing BVLOS, in order to make it easier for drones to operate in the UK.

Ms Smith added: “At the moment, drones can fly BVLOS in ‘segregated corridors’, which are like tunnels in the sky that are there just for that drone – effectively, you’re blocking anyone else from using that airspace.

“Scotland and the wider UK has some of the most congested airspace in the world, so blocking any airspace is challenging.

“If you were to block every corridor for drones to get from A to B, there wouldn’t be much space for anything else.

“There needs to be a move towards integrating drones into our ecosystem.”

Scotland and the wider UK has some of the most congested airspace in the world, so blocking any airspace is challenging.”

Fiona Smith, project director, Caelus.

Caelus is due to run until June 2024 but Ms Smith hopes flights will continue beyond then.

“There are ongoing services today with drones flying in segregated corridors,” she said.

“As soon as regulations allow, those could be expanded.

“By 2030 I think there should be a step-change in the ability of drones to fly in a far greater volume in Scotland.”

Drones are also being used to search for people who are lost, missing or injured.

Mr Lakshman and his colleagues at the National Robotarium are also involved in projects to help overcome the line-of-sight barrier.

“We’re currently working with partners in the north of Scotland to conduct demonstrations and trial flights of drones capable of operating at distances outside the normal visible range of a pilot or operator, enabling them to cover greater distances and opening up the possibility of a wider variety of applications,” he said.

“Through these types of partnerships, we aim to demonstrate how drones can be practically and reliably deployed to support a range of crucial areas to Scotland’s economy, including healthcare and offshore energy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
(Philip Toscano/PA)
Most local authorities remain male-dominated, study suggests
The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply called on the Government to better enforce critical transparency rules that are being ‘ignored’ (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Efforts to tackle modern slavery ‘waning as transparency rules ignored’
Saudi Arabia and other oil producers have announced surprise cuts to production (Alamy/PA)
Oil producers announce surprise cuts in move which could force up prices
Saudi Arabia plans to cut its oil production (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Saudi Arabia risks angering US as it announces cut in oil production
Edward Smith of Norvite and Lady Aberdeen plant a tree. Image: Paul Glendelll/DC Thomson
Half century anniversary for feed firm
Landlords and tenants may have good relationships but they can stop future angst by keeping a copy of any agreements they make. Picture by Kim Cessford/ DCT Media
Bob McIntosh: Memories do fade so always write it down
The event will take place at Quoybrae Mart from 9am.
Caithness Young Farmers prepare for overwintering

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
Three coastguard teams and Wick lifeboat were called to assist. Image: FV Reaper.
Wick coastguards carry out search for 'possible concern for a person'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented