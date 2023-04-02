What we learned this week….about the new FM, the King’s cancelled trip and a farewell to Paul O’Grady

What we learned this week….

IT WAS another close tussle at Murrayfield, but eventually, once the votes had been counted, Humza Yousaf won the battle to become Scotland’s new First Minister, edging out Kate Forbes by 52% to 48% at the end of an acrimonious leadership contest.

The 37-year-old asked Forbes to join his new Cabinet, but offered her the Rural Affairs brief, which she politely declined and left her role as Finance Secretary. Mr Yousaf subsequently picked more women than men for the main jobs, but the rumblings about whether he’s up to the task – even among SNP voters – refused to disappear.

EMMANUEL Macron defended the last-minute postponement of King Charles’s state visit to France, saying it would not have been “serious or good sense” for it to go ahead as it clashed with another national day of mass strikes and social unrest.

The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on his first state visit as monarch and was due to visit Paris and Bordeaux before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

But the French president decreed “non” and the trip will now be rearranged.

James books place in Mastermind final

THE north-east’s brainy Brocher, James Davidson, reached the Mastermind grand final – after launching a fightback with his general knowledge, following questions on his specialist subject, the troubled Queen Anne.

The 29-year-old Fraserburgh man rallied from falling behind and mustered a total of 20 points to book his place in the programme’s climax, which will be shown in the spring.

Mr Davidson, who appeared wearing a shirt emblazoned with tigers and snakes, was asked if his vibrant wardrobe choices were something of a lucky charm. Pass!

IT HAS been a long three years for frustrated stone skimmers across the globe, but the prestigious World Championships are returning to Easdale island on September 24.

Committee member Kyle Mathews said proudly: “Tennis has Wimbledon, golf has St Andrews, Rome has the Colosseum…and stone skimming has Easdale.”

Victory for Scotland

SPANISH eyes were scowling as Scotland produced a terrific performance, with a brace of goals from Scott McTominay, to secure a 2-0 victory for Steve Clarke’s side.

There was an electric atmosphere inside Hampden Park with the prolific McTominay orchestrating an upset against Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifying match, which means the SFA’s finest are sitting proudly at the top of their group with maximum points.

RUGBY legend Stuart Hogg, however, surprised many supporters when he announced his retirement at the end of this autumn’s World Cup on France – at the age of only 30.

The 100-times Scotland and Lions player admitted his body was causing him an increasing number of strains and declared he intends to bow out on a high.

Tributes to Paul O’Grady

CAMILLA, the Queen Consort, said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of popular TV and radio host Paul O’Grady at the age of 67.

In a statement, Camilla said O’Grady’s “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many” during his career, both as Lily Savage and in his own right.

Celebrities paying tribute included Sir Elton John, Amanda Holden, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness, who described O’Grady as an “icon of British TV”.

CHRISTOPHER Harrisson, the 82-year-old man found guilty of the brutal murder of his ex-wife almost 45 years ago is to appeal his conviction.

The retired research scientist had denied killing 32-year-old Brenda Page in Aberdeen in July 1978 – but a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen convicted Harrisson last month and he was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Tartan to go on display

A PIECE of tartan discovered in a Highlands peat bog and due to be displayed at the V&A in Dundee has been identified as the oldest in Scotland.

The Glen Affric tartan, named after the spot where it was found 40 years ago, can be dated back to circa 1500 to 1600 AD.

This makes it the oldest known surviving specimen of true tartan in the country.

ONLY Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason revealed he has a daughter with an actress from Port Talbot whom he met more than half a century ago.

Abi Harris, 52, was born in 1970 after he and her mum, Jennifer Hill, had a relationship and the 83-year-old actor is finally getting to know Ms Harris and her son, Charlie.

Ms Harris has followed in her father’s footsteps by appearing in a number ot TV programmes, including Doctor Who and Strange Chemistry. Lovely jubbly.