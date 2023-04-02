What we learned this week….about the new FM, the King’s cancelled trip and a farewell to Paul O’Grady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week….about the new FM, the King’s cancelled trip and a farewell to Paul O’Grady

Steve Clarke's Scotland team lifted the nation's spirits as a rugby legend announced his imminent retirement from the sport.

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet after their first meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS FM. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet after their first meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS FM. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Neil Drysdale

What we learned this week….

IT WAS another close tussle at Murrayfield, but eventually, once the votes had been counted, Humza Yousaf won the battle to become Scotland’s new First Minister, edging out Kate Forbes by 52% to 48% at the end of an acrimonious leadership contest.

The 37-year-old asked Forbes to join his new Cabinet, but offered her the Rural Affairs brief, which she politely declined and left her role as Finance Secretary. Mr Yousaf subsequently picked more women than men for the main jobs, but the rumblings about whether he’s up to the task – even among SNP voters – refused to disappear.

EMMANUEL Macron defended the last-minute postponement of King Charles’s state visit to France, saying it would not have been “serious or good sense” for it to go ahead as it clashed with another national day of mass strikes and social unrest.

The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on his first state visit as monarch and was due to visit Paris and Bordeaux before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

But the French president decreed “non” and the trip will now be rearranged.

James Davidson has made it to the final of Mastermind
James Davidson has made it to the final of Mastermind. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

James books place in Mastermind final

THE north-east’s brainy Brocher, James Davidson, reached the Mastermind grand final – after launching a fightback with his general knowledge, following questions on his specialist subject, the troubled Queen Anne.

The 29-year-old Fraserburgh man rallied from falling behind and mustered a total of 20 points to book his place in the programme’s climax, which will be shown in the spring.

Mr Davidson, who appeared wearing a shirt emblazoned with tigers and snakes, was asked if his vibrant wardrobe choices were something of a lucky charm. Pass!

IT HAS been a long three years for frustrated stone skimmers across the globe, but the prestigious World Championships are returning to Easdale island on September 24.

Committee member Kyle Mathews said proudly: “Tennis has Wimbledon, golf has St Andrews, Rome has the Colosseum…and stone skimming has Easdale.”

Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) celebrates scoring his second goal against Spain. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Victory for Scotland

SPANISH eyes were scowling as Scotland produced a terrific performance, with a brace of goals from Scott McTominay, to secure a 2-0 victory for Steve Clarke’s side.

There was an electric atmosphere inside Hampden Park with the prolific McTominay orchestrating an upset against Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifying match, which means the SFA’s finest are sitting proudly at the top of their group with maximum points.

RUGBY legend Stuart Hogg, however, surprised many supporters when he announced his retirement at the end of this autumn’s World Cup on France – at the age of only 30.

The 100-times Scotland and Lions player admitted his body was causing him an increasing number of strains and declared he intends to bow out on a high.

Paul O’Grady’s death at the age of 67 caused widespread shock.

Tributes to Paul O’Grady

CAMILLA, the Queen Consort, said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of popular TV and radio host Paul O’Grady at the age of 67.

In a statement, Camilla said O’Grady’s “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many” during his career, both as Lily Savage and in his own right.

Celebrities paying tribute included Sir Elton John, Amanda Holden, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness, who described O’Grady as an “icon of British TV”.

CHRISTOPHER Harrisson, the 82-year-old man found guilty of the brutal murder of his ex-wife almost 45 years ago is to appeal his conviction.

The retired research scientist had denied killing 32-year-old Brenda Page in Aberdeen in July 1978 – but a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen convicted Harrisson last month and he was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.

Tartan to go on display

A PIECE of tartan discovered in a Highlands peat bog and due to be displayed at the V&A in Dundee has been identified as the oldest in Scotland.

The Glen Affric tartan, named after the spot where it was found 40 years ago, can be dated back to circa 1500 to 1600 AD.

This makes it the oldest known surviving specimen of true tartan in the country.

ONLY Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason revealed he has a daughter with an actress from Port Talbot whom he met more than half a century ago.

Abi Harris, 52, was born in 1970 after he and her mum, Jennifer Hill, had a relationship and the 83-year-old actor is finally getting to know Ms Harris and her son, Charlie.

Ms Harris has followed in her father’s footsteps by appearing in a number ot TV programmes, including Doctor Who and Strange Chemistry. Lovely jubbly.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

NHS urged to perform routine care throughout the week to help reduce the waiting list and boost the economy (PA)
Boost the economy by offering routine NHS surgery at the weekend – report
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly 15,000 children’s operations cancelled last year, data suggests
A new online project aims to improve young people’s mental health (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Online museum project aims to help young people improve mental health
‘Researchers to develop world’s only testosterone patch for menopause’ (Alamy/PA)
Researchers working on world’s only testosterone patch for menopause
A resident artist who draws patients undergoing treatment at a cancer care centre has described the “unique, intimate experience” he has dedicated nearly a decade to (Daniela Sbrisny/AP)
Portrait artist in residence at cancer centre describes ‘unique, uplifting’ work
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.
'He’s having fun': Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal
Alex Rothnie has a date with destiny on Monday when he competes in the final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Cristian Barnett
Roux Scholar 2023: Inverurie chef Alex Rothnie ready to join elite in ultimate test…
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
Royal South will perform at The Blue Lamp on April 17. Image: Royal South
My Week in 5 Pictures: Nashville-based duo Royal South prepare to take on the…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary

Editor's Picks

Most Commented