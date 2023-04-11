4D virtual reality: take your bathroom design to another dimension!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4D virtual reality: take your bathroom design to another dimension!

Discover the high-tech tool that will revolutionise how you transform your bathroom

In partnership with William Wilson
woman tries out VR for home renovation

There are high-tech tools like 3D imaging that designers are using to transform homes from drab to fab. But virtual reality (VR) is taking home renovation to a whole different level!

Have you ever renovated your bathroom, only to be disappointed by the results? Have you ever spent so much time, effort and money creating the spa-like retreat of your dreams, but ended up wanting to change so many details after it’s been installed?

An exciting new technology promises to help you avoid those nightmare situations. It will help to make sure you will get the exact bathroom you want after all that planning and building.

What is virtual remodelling?

4D visualisation allows users to step into their bathroom designs
Virtual remodelling allows people to effortlessly try out infinite combinations of different design elements.

Virtual remodelling is becoming a popular tool in the design market. It allows people to try out infinite combinations of paints, flooring materials, furniture, appliances, fixtures and accessories.

It’s a definite step up from flat drawings, photos or vision boards that can sometimes be hard to visualise.

How is virtual reality changing design and construction?

4D visualisation shows bathroom sink, floor tiles and tub
4D allows clients to virtually walk around and experience their project in full before installation.

But what if you can step into your bathroom design and experience it for yourself?

Scottish supplier William Wilson is one of the very few companies in the industry to invest in a cutting-edge bathroom design tool, 4D Theatre by Virtual Worlds.

With this virtual reality technology, clients can fully immerse themselves in their bathroom designs.

That means you’ll be able to virtually walk around and experience your project in full before it’s even installed! You’ll be able to experience the look and feel of your new bathroom by interacting with its features and fittings. In fact, you’ll be able to open doors and drawers, and even turn on taps!

In this revolutionary way, you can resolve any doubt you may have about space and colour. You’ll be able to see for yourself if the layout and design works for you. You’ll be empowered to decide what you like and what you don’t. If you do choose to make any change, or perhaps rework the plans, that will be very easy to do.

For William Wilson’s marketing manager, Dave Reid, this innovative technology is also advantageous for suppliers like them. He says: “It’s very good for bathroom installers because the sizes are very accurate. So it gives their customers much more confidence that what they stepped into is actually what’s going to be delivered.”

Fulfil your bathroom vision with 4D virtual reality

Take your first step into visualising your new bathroom in 4D virtual reality by visiting William Wilson’s 4D Theatre in its Aberdeen showroom.

Book a consultation with one of William Wilson’s talented and experienced designers to find out more about VR home renovation. The team will work with you, helping you choose the perfect products and finishes, from fittings to tiles, making sure your bathroom project fulfils your own unique vision.

Read more: Top 5 steps to save water, energy and money in your bathroom

