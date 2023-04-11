4D virtual reality: take your bathroom design to another dimension!

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are high-tech tools like 3D imaging that designers are using to transform homes from drab to fab. But virtual reality (VR) is taking home renovation to a whole different level!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Have you ever renovated your bathroom, only to be disappointed by the results? Have you ever spent so much time, effort and money creating the spa-like retreat of your dreams, but ended up wanting to change so many details after it’s been installed?

An exciting new technology promises to help you avoid those nightmare situations. It will help to make sure you will get the exact bathroom you want after all that planning and building.

What is virtual remodelling?

Virtual remodelling is becoming a popular tool in the design market. It allows people to try out infinite combinations of paints, flooring materials, furniture, appliances, fixtures and accessories.

It’s a definite step up from flat drawings, photos or vision boards that can sometimes be hard to visualise.

How is virtual reality changing design and construction?

But what if you can step into your bathroom design and experience it for yourself?

Scottish supplier William Wilson is one of the very few companies in the industry to invest in a cutting-edge bathroom design tool, 4D Theatre by Virtual Worlds.

With this virtual reality technology, clients can fully immerse themselves in their bathroom designs.

That means you’ll be able to virtually walk around and experience your project in full before it’s even installed! You’ll be able to experience the look and feel of your new bathroom by interacting with its features and fittings. In fact, you’ll be able to open doors and drawers, and even turn on taps!

In this revolutionary way, you can resolve any doubt you may have about space and colour. You’ll be able to see for yourself if the layout and design works for you. You’ll be empowered to decide what you like and what you don’t. If you do choose to make any change, or perhaps rework the plans, that will be very easy to do.

For William Wilson’s marketing manager, Dave Reid, this innovative technology is also advantageous for suppliers like them. He says: “It’s very good for bathroom installers because the sizes are very accurate. So it gives their customers much more confidence that what they stepped into is actually what’s going to be delivered.”

Fulfil your bathroom vision with 4D virtual reality

Take your first step into visualising your new bathroom in 4D virtual reality by visiting William Wilson’s 4D Theatre in its Aberdeen showroom.

Book a consultation with one of William Wilson’s talented and experienced designers to find out more about VR home renovation. The team will work with you, helping you choose the perfect products and finishes, from fittings to tiles, making sure your bathroom project fulfils your own unique vision.

