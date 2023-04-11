Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton

The cost of the new routes start from just £62 one-way.

By Simon Warburton
Loganair Saab 340
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.

Loganair has beefed up its islands schedule by starting new and additional services from Orkney and Lewis to London and Southampton respectively.

For the first time, passengers can now fly from Kirkwall to the UK’s capital with a new twice-weekly service and although the aircraft makes a stop in Dundee before continuing to London City Airport, passengers are not required to disembark.

Total flight time using the 48-seat ATR aircraft  is three-and-a-half hours with fares starting at £62 one-way and includes a 15kg baggage allowance.

Aircraft departing London City Airport
London City Airport is the closest to the capital. Image: DCT Media.

Orkney and Stornoway-boarding passengers are entitled to use the Air Discount Scheme (ADS), providing 50% off the core fare on eligible services.

The ADS provides residents of Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, Islay, Jura, Colonsay, Caithness and north-west Sutherland with cheaper flights in a bid to tackle high air fares in peripheral parts of the Highlands and Islands.

New markets for islands

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: “Loganair has been flying from Orkney for more than 50 years, but this is the first time we’ve been able to launch a service that will unlock the island to tourists from London and beyond.

“The new service will be a welcome boost to the economy in Kirkwall, while also connecting customers to Dundee on our one-stop, same plane service.”

For her part, destination manager at Destination Orkney, Ailsa Heal added: “We welcome the introduction of Loganair’s service between Orkney, Dundee and London as it gives us the opportunity to promote the islands to a number of new markets.

“In three-and-a-half hours, visitors based in and around the UK capital, and Tayside, can be enjoying a completely different pace of life in Orkney.

Loganair aircraft airborne.
Passengers can arrive in London three and a half hours after leaving Kirkwall. Image: Loganair.

“The service also gives Orcadians the chance to spend some time in London or Dundee, in addition to helping boost business connections between the islands and the two new Loganair destinations.”

The Scottish carrier’s summer schedule now also includes additional services from Stornoway to Southampton, where passengers can connect to a large number of cruise ships.

The 49-seat Embraer ERJ-145 jet aircraft transits from Stornoway to Southampton via Glasgow, although again, passengers flying to the south coast can remain on board for a total flight time of 3h 25min.

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove added: “We have been inundated with requests for an improved service into the south of the UK from Stornoway.

“We take pride in facilitating growth in interconnectivity across the UK, and by increasing our frequency on key routes like this, we can better serve our customers.”

Heathrow expansion

Separately, Loganair also recently announced it is to expand at London Heathrow and has renewed its calls to the UK Government to reform competition remedies to make slots at the UK’s premier airport permanently available for UK regional connectivity.

The airline has secured access to 30 additional pairs of slots each week at Heathrow under a lease arrangement with British Airways, which takes effect in May.

Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles calling for reform to competition remedies. Image: Loganair.

The slots will enable Loganair to develop regional connectivity from UK domestic destinations to Heathrow offering point-to-point access into London itself and a range of new worldwide connections via the busy hub.

The slot arrangement between the airlines comes as Loganair has again asked the UK Government to initiate action with the European Commission to repatriate control of competition remedies dating back to 2012 under which these Heathrow slots were previously made available to other airlines – mainly to fly domestic routes.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “Having taken these important first steps ourselves to provide new connectivity to and from the UK regions under this arrangement, it’s now essential for the UK Government to initiate the process needed to reform competition remedies to provide access to Heathrow for the UK regions.”

Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline. The Glasgow-based carrier operates a fleet of 38 aircraft and carries more than 1.5 million passengers each year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The Etihad adverts aired in October (PA)
Etihad ads banned over ‘misleading’ environmental claims
Scammers have been tricking holidaymakers into handing over their passport details
Holidaymakers warned over new travel scams exploiting passport delays
Unite said no stone would be left unturned in the probe (David Davies/PA)
Union steps up search for information over construction work blacklisting
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
How Aberdeen Science Centre achieved a record-breaking year
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Offshore Helicopter Services to receive two new helicopters to end ‘uncertain period’
The IMF, run by managing director Kristalina Georgieva (right), said that the UK would be the worst performing G7 economy this year. (Hannah McKay/PA)
UK on track to be worst-performing G7 economy this year despite IMF upgrade
Mr Danker joined the CBI as director-general in 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police launch probe after CBI boss Tony Danker sacked over misconduct claims
Junior doctors on strike in a bitter dispute over pay have said they are struggling to afford groceries and borrowing money to pay rent (James Manning/PA)
Junior doctors ‘using food banks and borrowing rent money’
Cineworld has unveiled a restructuring plan which is set to wipe out shareholders (PA)
Cineworld shareholders wiped out in restructuring plan
The CBI claims to represent around 190,000 businesses across the UK, which between them employ nearly seven million people (Jacob King/PA)
What went wrong at the Confederation of British Industry?

Most Read

1
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side's crucial Championship win over Arbroath
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Caley Thistle on brink of Championship top four after 2-0 victory against Arbroath
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Missing Renfrewshire teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices
Loganair is UK's largest regional airline. Image: DCT Media.
Readers' letters: The politics of criminal sentencing, Aberdeen City Council's priorities and NHS

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]