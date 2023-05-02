Liz Cameron: Transition to low carbon economy must be fair, equitable and inclusive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Liz Cameron: Transition to low carbon economy must be fair, equitable and inclusive

The Scottish Government's just transition plan has a lot to live up to, says Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive

Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
By Liz Cameron

Scotland is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to the growth and potential of our energy sector in leading the transition to net-zero.

We have set ambitious targets of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the UK target.

To achieve this, we are told Scotland needs to transition from fossil fuels and replace them with clean energy sources like wind, solar and hydrogen.

There is a lot of potential in these new energies but transitioning to a green energy sector is not an easy task.

Importance of just transition plan

It requires significant investment, infrastructural changes and, most importantly, a just transition.

A just transition is a plan for transitioning to a low-carbon economy that is fair, equitable and ensures nobody is left behind.

It is a process that aims to minimise the social and economic costs of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

A just transition recognises the shift to a green energy system is challenging, and aims to ensure the costs and benefits are distributed fairly across society.

Offshore wind farms such as Beatrice are part of the move away from fossil fuels. Image: SSE

The importance of a just transition for the energy sector in Scotland cannot be overstated; 80% of our current energy mix continues to come from fossil fuels.

The shift to a low-carbon economy has the potential to create significant economic opportunities, such as creating new jobs, driving innovation, and reducing energy bills.

However, if the transition is not managed adequately, it could also have negative social and economic impacts on communities that are reliant on fossil fuel industries, leading to job losses and economic disruption.

Oil and gas transition

North Sea oil and gas has been a significant contributor to the Scottish economy for decades.

The industry employs thousands of people, and its supply chain supports many other businesses in the country.

A just transition is, therefore. crucial to ensuring the transition to a low-carbon economy does not leave communities behind.

It must be recognised the energy transition will disproportionately affect some regions and communities, compared to others.

Policy initiatives and support mechanisms must, therefore, be designed to address any potential negative impacts.

This should include providing reskilling and training opportunities for workers in fossil fuel-related businesses, developing regional development plans, and supporting new industries and technologies that provide alternative employment opportunities.

A challenge for these communities comes from a mix of windfall taxes and political uncertainty which is driving away the billions of pounds of investments needed to maintain oil and gas production now and create low-carbon energy in the future.

That’s according to Offshore Energies UK’s latest Business Outlook report which indicates that nine out of 10 North Sea operators are cutting back on investment.

The companies cite a mix of high taxes and political uncertainty as key factors in their decisions.

Making just transition affordable

Another significant challenge in transitioning to a low-carbon economy is ensuring energy is affordable for households and businesses.

A just transition must ensure the costs of transitioning to renewable energy sources are not passed on to consumers in the form of higher energy bills.

This can be achieved through targeted support for low income households, small and medium-sized enterprises and the development of affordable renewable energy technologies.

North Sea oil rig
A North Sea oil latfrm. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

A just transition is also essential to ensure the benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon economy are distributed equally across society.

Development of renewable energy sources has the potential to create new jobs, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

But if the benefits of these developments are limited to a small section of society, this will undermine the principles of a just transition.

Acorn carbon capture

One of the policy initiatives that is ready to go is the unlocking of carbon capture.

The chancellor’s confirmation of a £20 billion government support package for carbon capture storage is welcome.

But there is a lack of clarity on whether the north-east’s Acorn scheme will be backed.

Providing detail now is essential if we are to achieve the UK’s ambitions for net-zero and decarbonisation.

The Acorn project is to be housed at St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead. Image: Camarco

In summary, a just transition is crucial for the energy sector in Scotland to ensure the transition to a low-carbon economy is fair, equitable and inclusive.

It must address the potential negative impacts of the transition on businesses and communities, while ensuring energy is affordable for households and businesses, and that benefits are distributed across society.

A just transition is crucial for achieving Scotland’s ambitious climate targets, while boosting economic growth and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

The Scottish Government’s just transition plan has a lot to live up to.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
Liz Cameron. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]