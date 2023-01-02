Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training role at Aberdeen firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After serving for 25 year in the military, James Moffat has made the transition into civilian life by joining Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare to lead its training division.

The 41-year-old started off his army career at 16, when he joined the Scottish Guards as an infantry soldier.

It was witnessing a devastating bomb blast in Northern Ireland that led to him deciding to become a technician and paramedic for the Royal Army medical core.

The father-of-two said: “It blew the legs off an officer.

“I was there when it happened and had never felt so helpless in my life.

“I just stood and looked at the guy with his legs missing, and that feeling drove me towards medicine and helping people. I pursued that passion.”

‘Intense’ situations

Mr Moffat has worked around the world in territories including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Canada, Kenya, Sierra Leone, the Arctic and Africa.

During his time in the military he encountered many “intense” situations.

He said: “A big thing was the ebola crisis back in 2014. I was heavily involved in the treatment of patients in West Africa.

“It was intense and a very lethal fatal virus that killed a lot of people – very, very contagious in a highly stressful environment.

“I also spent most of last year in counter-poaching operations in Africa, stopping the illegal wildlife trade in Zambia.

“A few things happened during that time but none that I can talk about.”

Television work

Mr Moffat went to university and qualified as paramedic in 2014 after being put through the army higher education scheme.

Not only did the qualification allow him to pursue his military ambitions but it also opened up opportunities for him to work on television shows.

He was a safety medic on Australia Survivor All Stars, in the Fijian Islands, and also The Amazing Race Australia.

Closer to home he was also involved in the BBC One show Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Mr Moffat said: “Friends who work in the industry told me about the opportunities, so I sent my CV and used my leave.

“It was interesting. Survivor was a remote location, with a large casting crew.

“There’s a lot of work out there in TV shows and movies for me to consider in my future. It’s continuous self-development.”

Civilian life

Mr Moffat is starting a new career path with Dyce based TAC.

He will be responsible for leading the training facility and supporting the training and development needs of TAC clients and offshore medics.

He said: “There is a well-known transition syndrome for certain people leaving the forces after a long time.

“It was a concern, but I’ve been fine and settled in well.

“It’s different in the oil and gas industry, but I like it in Aberdeen.”

Mr Moffat isn’t the only former soldier working at TAC.

Former regimental sergeant major Kris Muirhead served for 23 years in the Royal Army Medical Corps before joining the business as offshore resourcing manager last July.