Man charged following cyber fraud of £200,000 from 'vulnerable' Aberdeen woman

The fraud targeted a "vulnerable" woman's online finance in Aberdeen.

By Lottie Hood
May 3 2023, 3.02pm

The 26-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Wednesday, May 3.

A 26-year-old man is facing cyber crime charges after a "vulnerable" Aberdeen woman lost £200,000.

Police in Kent arrested and charged the man in connection with the high-value cyber fraud today.

It comes after the north-east division's cyber-enabled crime team carried out an investigation.

The fraud targeted a "vulnerable" woman's online finance in Aberdeen.

More than £200,000 was stolen from the victim.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson from the investigative team involved said: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised criminality.

"If you, or anyone you know, has been the victim of cyber-enabled crime the circumstances can be reported to police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.