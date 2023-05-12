Business More dates for North Sea strikes due to be announced Unite the Union is planning further action. By Ryan Duff May 12 2023, 9.47am Share More dates for North Sea strikes due to be announced Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5721631/more-dates-for-north-sea-strikes-due-to-be-announced/ Copy Link More North Sea strikes are planned. Image: Ryan Duff/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]