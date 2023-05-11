A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving pedestrian

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road on the Isle of Lewis has been closed due to a serious road accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say the route was shut at Baile Ailein in both directions at about 3.45am today and expect it to be closed for “some time”.

Officers have warned that no diversions are currently available with motorists urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

A859 closed following accident

Locals have reported being told by police that the road is likely to be closed until this evening.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.45am to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A859 near Balallan, Isle of Lewis.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is currently closed in both directions between Lewis and Harris and may be for a significant period of time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. No diversion is available.”

CalMac has warned the accident will affect passengers travelling between Berneray on North Uist and Leverburgh on Harris driving either to or from Lewis.

Lochs Motor Transport has cancelled all services between Tarbert and Stornoway today due to the incident, including Nicolson school buses.

Customer notice: ALL SERVICES BETWEEN TARBERT AND STORNOWAY ARE CANCELLED. This includes Nicolson school bus services. … Posted by Lochs Motor Transport Ltd on Wednesday, 10 May 2023

A social media post added: “There will be no services from Tarbert north to Stornoway including South Lochs, Arivruaich, Balallan, Laxay and Keose.

“Services south of Tarbert will operate as far north as Tarbert. The W8 Ranish and W1Ness services are not affected.”

The fire service has confirmed they have not been called to attend the A859 road accident on Lewis.

Coastguard crews have been tasked by police to assist with road traffic management at the scene.

More to follow.