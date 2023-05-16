£7.5m Moray smart homes project takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£7.5m Moray smart homes project takes step forward

It will have 24 affordable net-zero homes and 20 plots for self-building projects.

By Kelly Wilson
Dallas Dhu Masterplan Aerial view.
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council

A £7.5 million affordable housing drive across Moray has moved a step forward with a principal designer appointed to get the project moving.

Moray Council has appointed Hardies Property as cost consultant and principal designer for the first phase Dallas Dhu masterplan.

The project, which is on the Altyre Estate to the south of Forres, will have 24 affordable net-zero homes as well as 20 services plots for self-building projects.

The development is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s aim to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The first homes at Dallas Dhu are expected to be completed by 2026 with Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone Architects drawing up the first phase.

Dallas Dhu Masterplan exhibition at Forres House Community Centre, Forres.
Dallas Dhu Masterplan exhibition at Forres House Community Centre, Forres. Picture: Gordon Lennox.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

Shirley Thomson, partner at Hardies, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to this exciting project that will see more affordable homes being built in an area with significant demand for housing to support the local economy.

“In addition to acting as cost consultant and principal designer for the masterplan, we will assume the role of employer’s agent for the affordable housing as the development progresses into the construction phase.”

Moray affordable housing concerns

Concerns about affordable housing stock in Moray has been growing for several years with large developments already underway in the north and south of Elgin.

However, fears have heightened recently with house prices rising more rapidly in the region compared to the national average as the rise in home working has allowed city workers to move to the country.

The Moray Growth Deal housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre.

Dallas Dhu project presents ‘unique opportunity’

Councillor Marc Macrae, chair of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, added: “The Dallas Dhu phase of the housing mix project presents a unique opportunity to create a sustainable new community for the people of Forres that will lead our transition to net zero through the provision of smart homes based on citizen wellbeing.

“I look forward to seeing the innovative designs come to life.”

 

