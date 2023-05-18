Access digital content classes and more with our new corporate membership club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The transition by our daily titles to become subscriber-based digital services has transformed the way we deliver local news – and now we want to pass on what we’ve learned to local businesses.

That’s why we’re offering access to our news titles online at preferential rates, paired with training workshops and networking events through a new corporate membership programme.

We developed bespoke newsroom dashboards focussed around audience engagement that have given us a detailed understanding of the priorities, needs and interests of local people.

Through the membership programme we’ll be opening up our digital content to businesses at discounted rates while sharing the insight into online audiences and the types of content they are most likely to engage with.

It offers businesses multiple subscriptions to our titles with up to a 45% annual discount with these exceptional benefits:

For Corporate Members, discounted access to our multimedia content – including documentaries, investigations, business news and analysis – and a dedicated quarterly newsletter with insights from our business, data and audience research teams.

Club Members will receive all the above benefits plus they will be able to attend 3 x training workshops (with online and in-person options) annually led by our news industry professionals who have been at the forefront of our digital transformation.

Club Members will also be invited to attend an annual networking event in a choice of locations with our editorial leaders.

Bespoke training workshops at preferential rates can also be arranged for Member organisations.

Club Member Masterclasses

JUNE 27th, Aberdeen, 2023 How to build and engage online audiences with our newsroom formula for a compelling content mix built around our bespoke metrics.

This session will be led by Clare Johnston, a senior journalist and digital content strategist with over 25 years experience in news, features and development roles, including with DC Thomson, the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, and the Press Association.

She is a regular contributor on BBC Radio Scotland and has grown a following of over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube. Last year she was named Journalist Trainer of the Year at the Women in Local News Awards.

OCTOBER 2023 Sources of audience: From social media to newsletters and SEO, how to grow your reach.

FEBRUARY 2024 The new media mindset: What multimedia news titles need from businesses and comms professionals and how to provide it.

How to join the programme

Corporate Members: Pricing starts from £60pp with a ratecard discount of between 5 & 45% applied on annual subscriptions depending on number of memberships. Benefits also include access to our quarterly newsletter.

Club Members benefit from discounted subscription, quarterly newsletter PLUS access to 3 training workshops a year and a networking event at a cost of £300pp per person annually.

You can register your interest here or email corporatemembership@dcthomson.co.uk