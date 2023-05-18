New Inverness distillery’s products hit the market for first time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first new distillery in Inverness for 130 years has unveiled its first products.

In February, the £7.5 million Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery opened, powered by a unique sustainable energy system using water from the River Ness.

Now, with commissioning complete, its first two beers are now on sale and its maiden single malt will soon be casked.

The company’s small-batch craft beers, Inverness Lager and Forest Dweller IPA, are now selling in the on-site tap room and local hotels.

Production of its first stout, Dark Horse, is under way. Tours of the facility, with its on-site Sustainability Centre, are also running.

Uile-bheist Distillery appointments

The business has made three senior appointments to help oversee the next phase of growth.

New general manager, highlander Donnie Christian, has 30 years of experience as an award-winning retail and visitor experience manager in Ireland and Scotland.

Head distiller Andrew Shearer worked as a whisky quality analyst for Glen Turner before becoming head distiller at Kinrara in Cairngorms National Park.

Andrew Hodgson is spearheading the brewing side of the operation following seven years with Black Isle Brewery and Tempest Brewing Co.

Huge potential of Inverness distillery products

“What we have here is pretty unique,” said Mr Christian.

“We want to maximise its potential, but do that in a way which is sustainable. This informs all of our processes.

“Ultimately, we want products we are proud of and production is developing nicely.

“We also want to help make Inverness a base which visitors want to stay in and enjoy.”

With the first Uile-bheist whisky casks soon to be filled, and casks available for investors to purchase from £6,000.

Mr Shearer said: “Because we are using brewer’s yeast instead of traditional distiller’s yeast, we are getting a lot of character.

“We are leaving a lot more flavour in, perhaps at the cost of yield, but we are all about quality and that uniqueness of character.”