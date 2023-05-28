Poor managers bad for workers’ mental health and performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poor managers bad for workers’ mental health and performance

CPD calls on employers to ensure managers receive necessary training and support to manage people effectively

By Keith Findlay
Team leader quarreling with employees
Team leader quarreling with employees. Image: Shutterstock

North and north-east businesses striving for happy workplaces would do well to pay attention to the findings of a revealing new study.

The report shows a direct link between poor managers and negative mental health, job satisfaction and performance among workers.

In response, CIPD is highlighting the need for better people manager selection and development.

The professional body for HR and people development hopes this will ensure many more business bosses have the skills needed to effectively lead and support their teams.

Its report, The Importance of People Management: Analysis of its Impact on Employees, draws on data from CIPD’s annual Good Work Index, which asked employees to rate managers on a range of people management behaviours.

This research starkly shows poor managers that lack key people management skills can have a very negative effect on the mental health, job satisfaction and performance of the people they manage.”

Lee Ann Panglea, CIPD Scotland

The results were then used to create a line manager quality index, to analyse whether employees’ perception of line management behaviour was linked to their job satisfaction, wellbeing and performance.

The results showed that workers whose managers were rated in the bottom quartile of the manager quality index were more likely to report:

  • Negative impacts on their mental health – half (50%) of workers whose managers were rated in the bottom quartile on the manager quality index said their work had a negative impact on their mental health, compared to just 14% of workers whose managers were in the top quartile
  • Excessive pressure at work – nearly two in five (39%) of workers with the lowest rated managers said they were under excessive pressure at work often or always, compared to just 14% of those with the best managers
  • Lower job satisfaction – just three in 10 (30%) people with bottom quartile rated line managers said they were satisfied with their jobs, compared to 88% of those with the highest rated managers
  • Reduced willingness to go the extra mile – while 74% of people who rated their managers highly volunteered to do things not normally required by the job, just 38% of employees with the worst managers said they would

Good managers mean happier teams

Lee Ann Panglea, head of CIPD in Scotland, said: “This research starkly shows poor managers that lack key people management skills can have a very negative effect on the mental health, job satisfaction and performance of the people they manage.

“It also highlights that good manager behaviour can help mitigate against people experiencing excessive workloads and stress.

Angry boss complaining
Leadership style is everything. Image: Shutterstock

“Managers who treat people fairly and provide effective feedback and support, while also developing their staff and helping employees to work together, are likely to have happier, healthier and higher performing teams.

“Employers need to think carefully about how they recruit and develop managers at all levels to ensure they are equipped with the people management skills needed to manage people effectively.”

