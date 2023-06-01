Terry Butcher: Shut out Celtic fans in Scottish Cup final and Caley Thistle stand a chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Terry Butcher: Shut out Celtic fans in Scottish Cup final and Caley Thistle stand a chance

The former Inverness manager insists Highland club can stun league champions in the Hampden showdown.

By Paul Chalk
Terry Butcher celebrates as Inverness CT win the First Division title at Ayr. Image: SNS.
Terry Butcher celebrates as Inverness CT win the First Division title at Ayr. Image: SNS.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Caley Thistle

Richard Hastings, Mark McCulloch and Paul Sheerin celebrate Caley Thistle's stunning 3-1 Scottish Cup win at Parkhead in February 2000. Image: SNS
Missing out on Caley Thistle and Canada celebrations did not dampen Richard Hastings' golden…
Maurice Malpas, front to the right of the trophy, after Dundee United beat Rangers in the 1994 Scottish Cup final.
Maurice Malpas knows treble-chasing stars can be beaten in a Scottish Cup final -…
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Steve Paterson reflects on Caley Thistle's evolution during rise of newly-formed club
Former Caley Thistle defender Stuart Golabek
History proves Caley Thistle can stun Celtic, says Stuart Golabek
Will Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh be holding the Scottish Cup as a winner on Saturday night? Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eyes Scottish Cup glory after 'climbing mountains' to defeat…
John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. He says a first goal from Celtic isn't the end of the world for ICT in this weekend's Hampden final.
Caley Thistle can't panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss…
Dennis Wyness slides in to score the only goal as Inverness beat Celtic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2003. Image: SNS
Beating Seville-bound Celtic trumps Caley Thistle's 'ballistic' night, says ex-midfield star Russell Duncan
Steve Paterson during his time in charge of Caley Thistle. Image: Les Parker/DC Thomson.
Steve Paterson would be 'delighted' to offer support if Caley Thistle came calling
Would Darvel's stunning 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen this year be less of a shock than ICT winning the cup this weekend against Celtic in a Hampden final? Image: SNS
Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than…
Charlie Christie, left, was a player himself, turning out for Inverness.
Charlie Christie says Inverness footballers relished Scottish Cup opportunity long before birth of Caley…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]