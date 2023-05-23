Who does he think he is? Kilt-loving survivalist Bear Grylls learns of links to First Marquess of Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who does he think he is? Kilt-loving survivalist Bear Grylls learns of links to First Marquess of Argyll

Appearing in the latest BBC series of Who Do You Think You Are? Bear Grylls is also delighted to learn he is a descendant of Robert The Bruce.

By Rita Campbell
Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls on her episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls - Season 2."
Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls on her episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls - Season 2."

Famous adventurer Bear Grylls has discovered he is related to the First Marquess of Argyll.

The survivalist – who regularly wears a kilt anyway – finds out in the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Inveraray Castle is the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll.

Scotland is where he met his wife, Shara. The couple and their three sons live on a house boat on the Thames in London and a private island off the west coast of Wales.

Bear confesses he originally didn’t want to take part in the BBC series which delves into the ancestry of famous people.

After turning the show down several times over the years, he eventually decided to do it, for his mother.

Appearing on the cover of the latest Radio Times, Bear speaks candidly about the experience.

So what are the Scottish links?

Bear is not only related to someone aristocratic, but also someone royal. None other than Robert the Bruce.

These fascinating ancestors loved spending time in the great outdoors almost as much as Chief Scout Bear does.

Through his mother’s family, Bear is related to Archibald Campbell, First Marquess of Argyll.

Bear Grylls is on the cover of the Radio Times.

Today Inveraray Castle is still the family home of the Duke of Argyll.

Archibald Campbell was beheaded in 1661 for his support of Oliver Cromwell and resistance to religious changes originally brought in by Charles I.

The Marquess was unrepentant. And was executed for his beliefs.

Later in the show Bear learns he’s descended from Scottish King Robert the Bruce.

Grylls said: “As soon as I was told we were going to Scotland, I thought that was awesome because it’s where my heart has always been.”

And on the Bruce, he said: “He was a clansman who rewrote the rules of conventional soldiering. He was an inspirational leader who spent time in the great outdoors, he came back transformed and renewed.

“It was epic for me to follow that, and to understand a connecting spirit through our lives.”

Thanks to this knowledge, Bear also now feels justified for wearing his kilt.

‘I love to wear a kilt’

He said: “I love wearing a kilt at home. My sons always laugh at me because I love to wear a kilt when I go out with the dogs.

“I love to go running beside a riverbank near where we live, in bare feet and just a kilt and T-shirt, then I just strip off and dive in and it feels so good, and natural.”

Who Do You Think You Are? season 20 will air on BBC One in early June.

