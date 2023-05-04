Two more North Sea oil and gas titans add fuel to cost-of-living fury after raking in massive profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two more North Sea oil and gas titans add fuel to cost-of-living fury after raking in massive profits

£22.6 billion-plus of first quarter earnings - more than £250 million a day

By Keith Findlay and Allister Thomas
Shell's first quarter profits came in at nearly £1,500 per second. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Shell's first quarter profits came in at nearly £1,500 per second. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Two of the biggest oil and gas operators in the UK North Sea have today announced bumper profits totalling more than £22.6 billion.

London-headquartered Shell hauled in £11.57bn in pre-tax profits during the first three months of 2023 – equating to about £128.6 million a day, or nearly £1,500 per second.

The quarterly total is up more than one-third from about £8.7bn a year ago.

Norway’s Equinor posted profits of £11.05bn for Q1 2023 – £122.8m a day, or about £1,420 per second.

Its total for the three months is down from about £13.9bn a year ago.

More profits, more tax

North Sea operators are paying more to the UK Treasury as a result of the energy profits levy – the so-called “windfall tax”.

But the colossal earnings of firms including Shell, Equinor and BP, which reported its first quarter results on Tuesday, continue to anger people amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Campaign groups like Global Witness and Greenpeace have used the results to argue for more taxation for the industry.

The oil and gas sector has warned the levy will drive away investment. North-east business leaders including Sir Ian Wood tend to agree.

Shell’s Nelson platform in the North Sea. Image: Shell

Shell highlighted “adjusted earnings” of £7.7bn for the first quarter of 2023, up 5% year-on-year.

Revenue totalled £70bn, up from about £68bn in the same period last year.

Total oil and gas production was down slightly in the latest period, compared with a year ago, at 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

Net debt also fell slightly, from £36.1bn at the end of Q4 2022 to £35.6bn.

Shell’s Shearwater production hub. Image: Shell

Shell’s investors pocketed a total of £5.08bn in shareholder “distributions” during Q1.

The company is planning a further £3.2bn of share buybacks before the end of June.

Shell gave no breakdown of its UK profits or tax bill for the latest quarter, having stumped up £356m in windfall tax in Q4 2022.

Financial services firm AJ Bell said Shell’s better-than-expected figures were “some feat” and a “solid start” for new chief executive Wael Sawan.

What are critics of ‘big oil’ profits saying?

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said they highlighted the need for a “robust” windfall tax to protect struggling families.

He added: “Energy giants like Shell should not be able to rake in huge profits while families across the country are struggling to make ends meet.”

Sir Ed Davey. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

TUC general-secretary Paul Nowak said: “These obscene profits are an insult to working families.

“As households up and down Britain struggle to pay their bills and make ends meet, Shell is enjoying a cash bonanza.

“The time for excuses is over. Instead of holding down the pay of paramedics, teachers, firefighters and millions of other hard-pressed public servants, ministers should be making ‘big oil and gas’ pay their fair share.”

“Obscene profits” – TUC general-secretary Paul Nowak. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham described “profiteering” by Shell and BP as “one of the corporate scandals of our times”.

She added: “This is practically untouched by Rishi Sunak’s so-called windfall tax.”

Campaign group Global Justice Now said: “It’s hard to stomach another iniquitous profit announcement from Shell, all whilst the country struggles in the grips of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.
“One of the corporate scandals of our times” – Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Unite the Union

Equinor pointed to adjusted earnings of about £9.7bn, after tax, for the first quarter of 2023 – up by one-third year-on-year despite reduced prices for oil and gas.

Revenue was down 20% year-on-year at £23.5bn,

The state-owned firm produced 2.13 million boe per day in the latest period, up slightly on 2.1m in Q1 2022.

