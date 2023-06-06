Aberdeen vessel ‘twins’ named and blessed in Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen vessel ‘twins’ named and blessed in Portsmouth

Ships destined for fishing rules enforcement

By Keith Findlay
Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deam makes a speech at the christening ceremony.
Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans makes a speech at the christening ceremony.. Behind him is Viking Sentinel. Image: Tricker PR

A pair of vessels have been christened at Port of Porstmouth after their Aberdeen-based owner, Sentinel Marine, sealed a deal for their use in fisheries patrols.

The twin ships are are on long-term charter to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), which polices fishing rules in English waters.

Each nearly 200ft long, Viking Sentinel and Trafalgar Sentinel were part of a trio of multi-role vessels built for ship operator Sentinel Marine at a yard in China.

Together, they comprised an investment of around £36 million by the Aberdeen firm.

‘Godmothers’ do the honours

Viking Sentinel was christened by “Godmother” Natalie Fitzpatrick, crewing manager for Sentinel Marine. Maritime and Coastguard Agency customer account manager Suzanne Landolfi did the same for Trafalgar Sentinel.

Both vessels were blessed by the Reverend Anne Boggust.

Natalie Fitzpatrick, left, and Suzanne Landolfi were “Godmothers” for the day. Image: Tricker PR

Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans said: “We are proud of our entire… fleet, and constantly exploring new technologies and new ways of operating. We continue to evolve our designs for this type of vessel to support the conduct of MMO fisheries inspection duties in English waters.”

He added: “It’s easy in the 21st Century to scoff at superstitious sailors, but the christening of a ship remains an important part of seafaring tradition for all onboard.”

Sentinel Marine ships hailed as ‘fantastic and absolutely crucial’

MMO operations director Peter Clark thanked Sentinel Marine for providing a “fantastic and absolutely crucial platform upon which we deliver one of our key fisheries protection services”.

Explaining the new roles for Viking Sentinel and Trafalgar Sentinel, Mr Clark said: “MMO is all about sustainability”.

This covers sustainable marine development and protecting the marine environment, including fish stocks, he said.

Marine Management Organisation director Peter Clark in front of Viking Sentinel.
Marine Management Organisation director Peter Clark in front of Viking Sentinel. Image: Tricker PR

He added: “We are an independent coastal state for the first time in generations and it’s important for us to be seen to be taking control of our seas.

“Having a visible and really potent resource at sea is hugely important.

“The relationship with Sentinel Marine has been fantastic at delivering that, initially with the Bailey Sentinel and Malin Sentinel, and now with the Trafalgar and the Viking.”

New vessels ‘key part’ of English fisheries protection ‘armory’

The two new ships are an “amazing addition” to the fisheries protection fleet, Mr Clark said, adding: “MMO staff carry out hundreds of thorough ‘at sea’ inspections every year.

“It’s a relationship that works really well and allows us to inspect those vessels that would not otherwise come on our radar. It’s a key part of our armoury.”

Sentinel Marine's Trafalgar Sentinel.
Sentinel Marine’s Trafalgar Sentinel. Image: Tricker PR
Image from on board one of the new vessels.
The ships are destined for fisheries patrol duties. Image: Tricker PR

Sentinel Marine’s fleet is designed to perform a wide range of tasks. These include collision avoidance, oil spill recovery, patrolling waters for fisheries agencies, fast response, crew transfers at sea, search & rescue, border control and crime-busting.

The company recently landed a deal, potentially worth £79m if extension options come into play, to supply three vessels to the European Fisheries Control Agency, which polices fishing across the EU and in international waters.

Launched in 2011, Sentinel Marine has its roots in a business, Nomis Shipping, founded by Mr Deans and his father, Frank, in 1989.

