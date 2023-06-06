Aberdeen vessel ‘twins’ named and blessed in Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of vessels have been christened at Port of Porstmouth after their Aberdeen-based owner, Sentinel Marine, sealed a deal for their use in fisheries patrols.

The twin ships are are on long-term charter to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), which polices fishing rules in English waters.

Each nearly 200ft long, Viking Sentinel and Trafalgar Sentinel were part of a trio of multi-role vessels built for ship operator Sentinel Marine at a yard in China.

Together, they comprised an investment of around £36 million by the Aberdeen firm.

‘Godmothers’ do the honours

Viking Sentinel was christened by “Godmother” Natalie Fitzpatrick, crewing manager for Sentinel Marine. Maritime and Coastguard Agency customer account manager Suzanne Landolfi did the same for Trafalgar Sentinel.

Both vessels were blessed by the Reverend Anne Boggust.

Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans said: “We are proud of our entire… fleet, and constantly exploring new technologies and new ways of operating. We continue to evolve our designs for this type of vessel to support the conduct of MMO fisheries inspection duties in English waters.”

He added: “It’s easy in the 21st Century to scoff at superstitious sailors, but the christening of a ship remains an important part of seafaring tradition for all onboard.”

Sentinel Marine ships hailed as ‘fantastic and absolutely crucial’

MMO operations director Peter Clark thanked Sentinel Marine for providing a “fantastic and absolutely crucial platform upon which we deliver one of our key fisheries protection services”.

Explaining the new roles for Viking Sentinel and Trafalgar Sentinel, Mr Clark said: “MMO is all about sustainability”.

This covers sustainable marine development and protecting the marine environment, including fish stocks, he said.

He added: “We are an independent coastal state for the first time in generations and it’s important for us to be seen to be taking control of our seas.

“Having a visible and really potent resource at sea is hugely important.

“The relationship with Sentinel Marine has been fantastic at delivering that, initially with the Bailey Sentinel and Malin Sentinel, and now with the Trafalgar and the Viking.”

New vessels ‘key part’ of English fisheries protection ‘armory’

The two new ships are an “amazing addition” to the fisheries protection fleet, Mr Clark said, adding: “MMO staff carry out hundreds of thorough ‘at sea’ inspections every year.

“It’s a relationship that works really well and allows us to inspect those vessels that would not otherwise come on our radar. It’s a key part of our armoury.”

Sentinel Marine’s fleet is designed to perform a wide range of tasks. These include collision avoidance, oil spill recovery, patrolling waters for fisheries agencies, fast response, crew transfers at sea, search & rescue, border control and crime-busting.

The company recently landed a deal, potentially worth £79m if extension options come into play, to supply three vessels to the European Fisheries Control Agency, which polices fishing across the EU and in international waters.

Launched in 2011, Sentinel Marine has its roots in a business, Nomis Shipping, founded by Mr Deans and his father, Frank, in 1989.