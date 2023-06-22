How business utilities consultants can save your company money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How business utilities consultants can save your company money

A guide to easing costs as inflation soars.

In partnership with Morscot Utilities
A man worried about his bills

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting not just individuals but businesses too. As prices rise across the economy, many firms are finding it hard to make ends meet and some are closing.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 41% of trading businesses reported a rise in the price of goods or services at the end of last year. Around a quarter (26%) said they expected the price of goods and services sold to rise, which can have a knock-on effect throughout the business community.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, energy costs were the top reason for businesses raising their prices, with 35% reporting this as a factor. This was followed by the price of raw materials (27%) and labour costs (23%).

With inflation staying stubbornly high, it can paint a gloomy picture.

But there are things which can potentially alleviate the mounting costs for businesses.

Use business utilities consultants to ease costs

Letter highlighting rising energy costs
Using a business utilities consultant can help identify savings as costs rise.

Paul Mulholland runs Morscot Utilities, a business utilities consultant which specialises in reducing companies’ costs. They cover everything from gas, electricity and water to telecoms, phone systems, card terminals, mobiles and internet.

Paul insists there are savings to be made even in the current climate. But the first vital step is for businesses to seek out help from utility consultants such as himself.

He says: “Give me a copy of all your bills and I’ll go away and see what I can do. Nearly all the time I’ve got something because we’ve got so many products. I’m either going to have a cheaper mobile deal, a cheaper gas deal or a cheaper water deal. There will almost definitely be something.”

So how do business utilities consultants work?

While companies will deal with suppliers independently, business utilities consultants will represent multiple firms and do deals in bulk. This allows them to secure a better price than if someone goes to the supplier directly.

Paul adds: “Going to Scottish Gas direct you might be using 100,000 units a year and I’m buying a few hundred million units a year. Obviously they’re going to give me a better price. So even though you’re a big company you’re still not going to get the price we get.”

That obviously means a direct saving. But there are other reasons Morscot is the right option for your business. Decades of experience mean they’ve also got the expertise and relationships to ensure a better deal.

Paul says: “I’ve been doing this for 25 years and have a director-to-director relationship with many of the suppliers. What we’ve got that’s unique, is I can negotiate really good rates because of the relationship I’ve got with suppliers. We’ve got good relationships with account managers. They’ll try to get us the best price.”

A personal touch that fosters trust

Bills and a calculator
A business utilities consultant such as Morscot can take the stress out of handling your bills.

Morscot Utlilites are a family-run firm who establish strong relationships with their clients. Paul has built up and maintained long term client relationships over 10-plus years.

Paul says: “I’ll go anywhere and sit down with somebody for free and have a look at their bills and see if we can help them. So you’ve got nothing to lose. It’s a free service. You only sign up with us if we beat what you’ve got.”

The other huge advantage of business utilities consultants is they do the extra legwork, sitting on hold on phones and scouring the market for deals. That frees up time for you to focus on what really matters to your business.

Paul adds: “There’s a personal touch at Morscot. We’ll do everything for them. We’ll spend an hour on hold for the customer. We do the running about for you.”

If you’re finding the cost of living crisis is hitting your business, it may well be worth your while trying Morscot Utilities.

 

