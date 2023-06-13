Inverurie sweet shop bringing tastes from around the globe to the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverurie sweet shop bringing tastes from around the globe to the north-east

The shop stocks a selection of traditional and retro sweets from all over the world.

By Kelly Wilson
Leanne Craig owns Tutti Frutti with her partner Stuart Murray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leanne Craig owns Tutti Frutti with her partner Stuart Murray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Running her own sweet shop had long been an ambition for Leanne Craig.

The 30-year-old spotted what she described as a “gap in the market” and along with partner Stuart Murray set about looking for a suitable location in her hometown of Inverurie.

Now six months later the pair are running the hugely popular Tutti Frutti based in West High Street.

Shelves are stocked wall to wall with traditional, retro and American sweets.

Products come from all across the world including Mexico and Thailand.

Perfect location for sweet shop

Leanne said: “We’ve always thought about opening a sweetie shop in Inverurie because we thought it’s what was missing.

“We used to travel to all the other sweetie shops and just thought let’s do it.

Leanne Craig with Kelly and Madisyn Stuart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We had been looking at places on and off for a few years and this one came up.

“It was just a perfect location. I was a bit scared for a start but Stuart said if we don’t try then we’ll never know.”

They opened the doors in December 2022 and now employ five members of staff.

Leanne combines working in the shop with her full-time job for as a payroll assistant for a local business.

Old school sweets fly off shelves

She said: “It’s been amazing. I thought if we could get through January and February, the quieter times of year then we’re fine.

“December was absolutely manic. We didn’t know what we’d let ourselves in for.

“Some days we were there until 1am trying to stock shelves up again for the next day.”

When it comes to their bestsellers Leanne is in no doubt as to what is most popular and ships in stock from around the world to keep up with demand.

She said: “Everything in the jars sell very well. All the traditional sweets.

“Lucky tatties, watermelons, icy cups and rhubard and custards we can’t keep them on the shelf.

Traditional sweets are a big hit with customers at Tutti Frutti in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Also anything blue. Kids love anything blue.

“We have sweets from Mexico and got some stuff coming from Thailand soon and we are trying to get stock from India.”

Future plans for Tutti Frutti Inverurie

Leanne is hoping to get fully-equipped slush machines, ice-cream machines and sell milkshakes ahead of the summer season.

But also still focus on the core of the business which is sweets.

She said: “Sweets from all over the world is what I want at one side of the shop but still be known as a retro sweetie shop with all the retro stuff.

Leanne has ambitions for the future of the business. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Long-term opening a new shop would be on the cards at some point. I don’t know when.

“We are away to start with online ordering and dispatching to all over and open a TikTok shop”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A 12-month fixed-rate energy deal costing just below the forthcoming reduced July price cap has gone on the market in an ‘encouraging sign’ that competition is returning for consumers (Jacob King/PA)
New fixed-rate below-cap energy deal ‘encouraging sign’ for consumers
Asda has frozen the prices of more than 500 products until the end of August (PA)
Asda freezes prices on more than 500 products until end of August
Both supermarkets have agreed to address and remove the anti-competitive land agreements (PA)
Sainsbury’s and Asda caused ‘harm’ with unlawful land deals blocking rivals
CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
CBI boss ‘very confident’ trade group can recover after misconduct allegations
UK wages have surged at their fastest rate on record outside of the pandemic, reinforcing expectations that interest rates will have to rise further as policymakers look to curb stubborn inflation. (Alamy/PA)
Homeowners warned to expect more mortgage pain after wage growth shoots up
The business behind restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has been bought by one of Japan’s biggest food companies in a deal worth almost half a billion pounds (Steve Parsons/PA)
Yo! Sushi owner sold to Japanese food giant in £500m deal
The housebuilder has said it expects a dip in volumes amid pressure from interest rate rises (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bellway set for lower volumes and selling prices amid interest rate hikes
Robert McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing, taps out his beef champion winner Grahams Ruth.
Stirling Show: Limousin heifer tops the lot
British Gas owner Centrica has said profits are set to be ‘significantly higher’ for the past half-year (Alamy/PA)
British Gas owner to post ‘significantly higher’ profits in household energy arm
Britain’s unemployment rate has fallen unexpectedly as the number of people in work hit a new record high and rose past its pre-pandemic level for the first time, according to official figures (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment rate falls unexpectedly as number in work hits record high

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]