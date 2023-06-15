Aberdeen the ‘perfect location’ for gambling firm’s first UK casino

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A gambling company will launch its first casino in the UK after it acquired an Aberdeen venue.

Merkur has acquired Rainbow Casino on the city’s Summer Street. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

It said around 40 jobs had been safeguarded through the acquisition.

Chief operating officer Mark Schertle said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first casino venue in the UK and what better place to choose than Aberdeen.

“The city has a vibrant night-time economy, provides the perfect location to launch this new arm of our business.

“It will successfully complement our portfolio of over 225 high street bingo and adult gaming centres across the UK.”

Merkur, which has 1,600 staff across the UK, also has a gaming venue in Aberdeen which opened last year.

It also operates Merkur Slots venues in Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh.

What will new Aberdeen casino feature?

The firm described the launch of the new Aberdeen venue as a “major milestone” as it grows in the casino market.

Mr Schertle continued: “Having already undergone a refresh and new layout of the casino, we now have some exciting plans to invest and develop the business further.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers.”

The new-look casino will have a “world-class selection of table games” which includes poker, roulette and black jack. It will also feature the latest slots products.

The brand was acquired in 2012 by the Gauselmann Group and has venues in countries including Spain and The Netherlands.