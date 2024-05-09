King Charles III announced as patron of the RHASS

King Charles has been announced as patron of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) which is celebrating its 240th anniversary year.

He takes on the role after his mother Queen Elizabeth was a patron of RHASS for 70 years, with her dedication to many aspects of rural Scotland recognised in equestrian and livestock circles.

The Royal Family’s association with RHASS can be traced back to 1787 when the society was granted its first royal charter.

The Royal Highland Show, which is run by the society, also has a long history with the Royal Family and members attending the show.

It was during the 1948 show held in Inverness that the royal title was bestowed on the event by King George VI.

Alan Laidlaw, chief executive of RHASS said: “We are honoured and humbled that King Charles III is to continue the Royal Family’s long-standing tradition of supporting Scotland’s agricultural and rural communities through the work of the society.

“In what is our two hundred and fortieth anniversary year, when we are celebrating all that has been achieved over the last two centuries, and looking ahead to supporting the future of industry, it is fitting that we have a new royal patron to support Scotland’s agricultural achievements.”