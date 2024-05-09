King Charles III announced as patron of the RHASS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles III announced as patron of the RHASS

The King takes on the role after Queen Elizabeth was a patron of RHASS for 70 years.

By Katrina Macarthur
King Charles III takes on the role in the society's 240th anniversary year.
King Charles has been announced as patron of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) which is celebrating its 240th anniversary year.

He takes on the role after his mother Queen Elizabeth was a patron of RHASS for 70 years, with her dedication to many aspects of rural Scotland recognised in equestrian and livestock circles.

The Royal Family’s association with RHASS can be traced back to 1787 when the society was granted its first royal charter.

The Royal Highland Show, which is run by the society, also has a long history with the Royal Family and members attending the show.

It was during the 1948 show held in Inverness that the royal title was bestowed on the event by King George VI.

Alan Laidlaw, chief executive of RHASS said: “We are honoured and humbled that King Charles III is to continue the Royal Family’s long-standing tradition of supporting Scotland’s agricultural and rural communities through the work of the society.

“In what is our two hundred and fortieth anniversary year, when we are celebrating all that has been achieved over the last two centuries, and looking ahead to supporting the future of industry, it is fitting that we have a new royal patron to support Scotland’s agricultural achievements.”

