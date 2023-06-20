Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000

The owners are selling to "pursue other business opportunities".

By Kelly Wilson
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.

The Ramnee Hotel in Forres which was built in 1906 has been put up for sale.

The Edwardian property, which has 18 bedrooms, is on the market for £950,000.

Based in Victoria Road, it was originally built by Richard Hamblin as a private residence in 1906 and is graded as a four-star by tourism board VisitScotland.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co who has described Forres, one of Scotland’s oldest small towns, as the “Riviera of the North”.

Exterior of The Ramnee Hotel in Forres.
The Ramnee Hotel in Forres has extensive grounds. Image: Christie & Co

The brochure states: “The Ramnee Hotel is prominently situated in the Royal Burgh of Forres, a large highland town close to the Moray Firth.

“This area enjoys a micro-climate that has been described as the ‘Riviera of the North'”.

Four-star rating

The hotel provides 18 en suite bedrooms one of which is a two bedroom annexe which could serve as staff accommodation but is currently used for storage.

It comprises of classic rooms, superior rooms and master king rooms one with a four poster bed.

A room within the Ramnee Hotel with a four poster bed for guest.
One room within the Ramnee Hotel has a four poster bed for guest. Image: Christie & Co.
The Ramnee Hotel bar.
The bar is popular with residents and non residents. Image: Christie & Co

All rooms are furnished with Hypnos beds, twin fibre broadband, colour televisions and tea and coffee making facilities.

The property also includes a traditional lounge bar and features a large selection of Speyside malt whisky and is a popular venue with locals, diners and hotel guests.

Ramnee Hotel potential

The hotel has won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for three years running.

The brochures states: “The bar and restaurant are popular with local residents (and local non-residents too) and the hotel rooms are well used by a wide range of national and international visitors.

Foyer inside hotel featuring classic decor.
The Ramnee Hotel has many potential uses. Image: Christie & Co Date; Unknown

“The current owners wish to sell to follow alternative business opportunities and the Ramnee would suit continued hotel use or use as an exclusive use/wedding venue, cookery school or wellness retreat.”

Christie & Co confirmed the hotel is being sold as a going concern and staff will be transferred under Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.

