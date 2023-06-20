Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ramnee Hotel in Forres which was built in 1906 has been put up for sale.

The Edwardian property, which has 18 bedrooms, is on the market for £950,000.

Based in Victoria Road, it was originally built by Richard Hamblin as a private residence in 1906 and is graded as a four-star by tourism board VisitScotland.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co who has described Forres, one of Scotland’s oldest small towns, as the “Riviera of the North”.

The brochure states: “The Ramnee Hotel is prominently situated in the Royal Burgh of Forres, a large highland town close to the Moray Firth.

“This area enjoys a micro-climate that has been described as the ‘Riviera of the North'”.

Four-star rating

The hotel provides 18 en suite bedrooms one of which is a two bedroom annexe which could serve as staff accommodation but is currently used for storage.

It comprises of classic rooms, superior rooms and master king rooms one with a four poster bed.

All rooms are furnished with Hypnos beds, twin fibre broadband, colour televisions and tea and coffee making facilities.

The property also includes a traditional lounge bar and features a large selection of Speyside malt whisky and is a popular venue with locals, diners and hotel guests.

Ramnee Hotel potential

The hotel has won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for three years running.

The brochures states: “The bar and restaurant are popular with local residents (and local non-residents too) and the hotel rooms are well used by a wide range of national and international visitors.

“The current owners wish to sell to follow alternative business opportunities and the Ramnee would suit continued hotel use or use as an exclusive use/wedding venue, cookery school or wellness retreat.”

Christie & Co confirmed the hotel is being sold as a going concern and staff will be transferred under Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.