Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment

A Moray timber company has embarked on a £240,000 expansion that will lead to the creation of four new jobs as well as increasing its turnover.

New sawmilling equipment will be installed at Logie Timber, near Forres.

The company carries out milling and finishing and makes products including cladding, decking posts and beams.

It also provides professional advice on the use of various timbers and undertakes hardwood tree planting.

The expansion project, which started recently, has been given backing of up to £100,000 by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The funding will help towards the costs of purchasing and installing new sawing and milling equipment that will help improve productivity.

Two key products, locally sourced hardwood sawn veneer and Douglas Fir and Scots Pine flooring, are the focus of the project.

Improved storage capacity will also enable the company to carry more stock, thereby reducing customer waiting times.

Plan for the future

Logie Timber director Mark Councill said: “We were delighted to receives the grant from HIE.

“It makes such a massive difference to us as a small start-company and allows us to more confidently plan for the future and look at other opportunities that we would otherwise not have the equipment and infrastructure to do.”

It is hoped it will increase company turnover by more than £320,000.

HIE Moray senior development manager Steve Richards said: “Timber and forestry are major contributors to our regional economy, and important rural employers.

“Although still a relatively young company, Logie Timber is at the heart of this bigger picture and remains ambitious.

“The company is in a good position to introduce new products, and to help create a very low carbon and highly sustainable industry in Scotland.

“Through these latest improvements it will be able to produce Douglas fir and Scots Pine flooring on a large scale for markets around the UK and overseas.

“This will strengthen the company’s status as a key employer of skills jobs in a rural area, and contributor to the local economy.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide support and look forward to continuing to work with Logie Timber as they implement their plans.”