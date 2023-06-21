Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment

New equipment to be bought to help increase productivity and reduce customer wait times.

By Kelly Wilson
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE

A Moray timber company has embarked on a £240,000 expansion that will lead to the creation of four new jobs as well as increasing its turnover.

New sawmilling equipment will be installed at Logie Timber, near Forres.

The company carries out milling and finishing and makes products including cladding, decking posts and beams.

It also provides professional advice on the use of various timbers and undertakes hardwood tree planting.

The expansion project, which started recently, has been given backing of up to £100,000 by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The funding will help towards the costs of purchasing and installing new sawing and milling equipment that will help improve productivity.

Two key products, locally sourced hardwood sawn veneer and Douglas Fir and Scots Pine flooring, are the focus of the project.

Improved storage capacity will also enable the company to carry more stock, thereby reducing customer waiting times.

Plan for the future

Logie Timber director Mark Councill said: “We were delighted to receives the grant from HIE.

“It makes such a massive difference to us as a small start-company and allows us to more confidently plan for the future and look at other opportunities that we would otherwise not have the equipment and infrastructure to do.”

It is hoped it will increase company turnover by more than £320,000.

Logie Timber has been given an investment by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. Image: HIE

HIE Moray senior development manager Steve Richards said: “Timber and forestry are major contributors to our regional economy, and important rural employers.

“Although still a relatively young company, Logie Timber is at the heart of this bigger picture and remains ambitious.

“The company is in a good position to introduce new products, and to help create a very low carbon and highly sustainable industry in Scotland.

“Through these latest improvements it will be able to produce Douglas fir and Scots Pine flooring on a large scale for markets around the UK and overseas.

“This will strengthen the company’s status as a key employer of skills jobs in a rural area, and contributor to the local economy.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide support and look forward to continuing to work with Logie Timber as they implement their plans.”

More from Press and Journal

Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
Post Thumbnail
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
The uninhabitable Rockall is in the North Atlantic Ocean (Image: Andy Strangeway)
Iain Maciver: I know Rockall about survival on a desolate islet
Matthew Cross
Cricket: Matthew Cross confident as Scotland start World Cup qualifying campaign