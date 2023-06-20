Aberdeen tech company Fennex aims to create 12 ‘green’ jobs

Digital technology company Fennex plans to create up to 12 “green” jobs alongside a £1.2 million investment in its energy transition to renewables.

The Aberdeen firm currently employs 16 people. It aims to create project management, data science, software engineering and office support roles to bring its total team size to 28 over the next three years.

Managing director Adrian Brown said: “Revenue from renewables is expected to become an integral part of our future business as we establish a dedicated renewables team.”

OWGP Grant

Fennex’s investment includes a grant worth nearly £200,000 from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).

The company is one of just seven organisations in Scotland and 15 in the UK to be awarded a share of the OWGP Innovation Grant, backed by Ocean Wind and Equinor.

Fennex said the cash will help to adapt its health and safety technology for the renewables sector, while also improving collaboration and safety for offshore wind developers and contractors.

Fennex and Areg

Fennex’s own collaboration with Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) is expected to be the main driving factor for technology development by the firm in the wind sector.

It is hoped the partnership will deliver new insights into sector challenges and opportunities.

Fennex – based in the One Tech Hub on Schoolhill – said it would also help to build a stronger and more innovative supply chain, while speeding up the delivery of green energy from wind farms.

Mr Brown added: “Through our collaboration with Areg and other wind farm developers and contractors, we aim to accelerate progress in renewable energy safety.

Areg and Fennex are jointly running online and in-person supply chain network events throughout 2023 and 2024.

Neil McIntosh, supply chain and technology network chairman, Areg, said: “The skills and expertise we have on our doorstep can help maintain and enhance the reputation of Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland at the top of the global supply chain.”