Aberdeen tech company Fennex aims to create 12 ‘green’ jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen tech company Fennex aims to create 12 ‘green’ jobs

Firm is investing £1.2 million in its energy transition.

By Ryan Duff
l-r Fennex business analyst Munguntsetseg Ganbold, co-founder Nassima Brown, and managing director and co-founder Adrian Brown.
l-r Fennex business analyst Munguntsetseg Ganbold, co-founder Nassima Brown, and managing director and co-founder Adrian Brown. Image: Fennex

Digital technology company Fennex plans to create up to 12 “green” jobs alongside a £1.2 million investment in its energy transition to renewables.

The Aberdeen firm currently employs 16 people. It aims to create project management, data science, software engineering and office support roles to bring its total team size to 28 over the next three years.

Managing director Adrian Brown said: “Revenue from renewables is expected to become an integral part of our future business as we establish a dedicated renewables team.”

OWGP Grant

Fennex’s investment includes a grant worth nearly £200,000 from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).

The company is one of just seven organisations in Scotland and 15 in the UK to be awarded a share of the OWGP Innovation Grant, backed by Ocean Wind and Equinor.

Image: Ian Hastie

Fennex said the cash will help to adapt its health and safety technology for the renewables sector, while also improving collaboration and safety for offshore wind developers and contractors.

Fennex and Areg

Fennex’s own collaboration with Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) is expected to be the main driving factor for technology development by the firm in the wind sector.

It is hoped the partnership will deliver new insights into sector challenges and opportunities.

Fennex – based in the One Tech Hub on Schoolhill – said it would also help to build a stronger and more innovative supply chain, while speeding up the delivery of green energy from wind farms.

Mr Brown added: “Through our collaboration with Areg and other wind farm developers and contractors, we aim to accelerate progress in renewable energy safety.

Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm.

Areg and Fennex are jointly running online and in-person supply chain network events throughout 2023 and 2024.

Neil McIntosh, supply chain and technology network chairman, Areg, said: “The skills and expertise we have on our doorstep can help maintain and enhance the reputation of Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland at the top of the global supply chain.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]