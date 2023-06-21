Italy’s Eni could swoop for Neptune Energy as early as this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italy’s Eni could swoop for Neptune Energy as early as this week

France's TotalEnergies expected to lose race for North Sea company.

By Keith Findlay
Neptune's Italian suitor is understood to be closing in on a deal. Image: Neptune Energy
Neptune's Italian suitor is understood to be closing in on a deal. Image: Neptune Energy

Italian energy giant Eni is believed to be inching towards a near-£5 billion takeover of North Sea company Neptune Energy.

France’s TotalEnergies is also thought to be circling the UK firm but Eni is the frontrunner.

According to news agency Bloomberg, Eni could announce a deal as soon as this week.

But a final decision is yet to be made and there is no certainty there will be a deal, Bloomberg sources cautioned.

Are ‘exclusive’ talks between Eni and Neptune nearing a conclusion?

It was another news agency, Reuters, that reported earlier this month that Milan-based Eni was in “exclusive talks” to buy private equity-backed gas and oil producer Neptune.

Reuters said Eni had sweetened its bid to “below $6 billion” (£4.82 billion).

Neptune’s backers include Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners. All three firms have declined to comment on the takeover speculation, while Eni itself is also saying nothing.

According to Reuters, Neptune and Eni recently started a new round of talks after months of slow-moving negotiations.

Eni raised its initial bid and may now be prepared to invest between $5bn (£4bn) and $6bn in a takeover, sources said.

Neptune Energy's offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen.
Neptune Energy’s offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen. Image: Frame

Neptune was launched in 2015 as Neptune Oil and Gas.

Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners signed up former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw to lead the new investment company targeting “large oil and gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics”.

The move came five months after the then prime minister David Cameron revealed Washington DC-based Carlyle was putting £660 million into the UK offshore industry in a “clear vote of confidence” in the sector.

China owns nearly half of the firm

But the largest stake in London and Aberdeen-based Neptune is held in the Far East.

State-owned China Investment Corporation, of Beijing, controls nearly 50% of the business. Carlyle Group and CVC having stakes of 30.6% and 20.4% respectively.

Neptune has oil and gas interests in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, North Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Its UK offshore oil and gas assets are managed from offices on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune. Image: Neptune Energy

The company operates the Cygnus Alpha and Cygnus Bravo facilities, producing gas from the Cygnus field – the UK southern North Sea’s largest single producing gas asset.

In the central North Sea Neptune is developing the Seagull oil and gas field alongside partners BP and Japex. Seagull is due to come onstream this year.

Neptune also has a working interest in the Isabella exploration discovery in the central North Sea.

Neptune executive chairman Sam Laidlaw.

Mr Laidlaw is now executive chairman of the firm and others on the board include Pete Jones, the former Aberdeen-based managing director of Middle East-owed Taqa Europe.

Eni has been active in the UK since 1964. Its current business in Britain spans exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, refining and chemicals, among others. The company shut a North Sea oil and gas -focused office in Aberdeen in 2004.

