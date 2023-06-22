North Sea firms complete partnership deal for major new oil development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea firms complete partnership deal for major new oil development

Greater Buchan Area expected to deliver more than 160 million barrels.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
A concept design for the Greater Buchan Area development. Image: Jersey Oil and Gas
A concept design for the Greater Buchan Area development. Image: Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas has completed its £133 million farm-out deal for one of the UK North Sea’s biggest potential new oil and gas developments.

Neo Energy is joining London-listed Jersey as a partner in the project.

Both companies now hold a 50% interest in the licences that together make up the Greater Buchan Area (GBA), with London-based Neo poised to become operator.

The new partnership for the Moray Firth assets was agreed by private equity-backed Neo, the fifth-largest producer in the UK North Sea, earlier this year.

Done deal boosts Jersey’s shares

Jersey sold a 50% working interest in Buchan in return for up to £26.5m in cash, £9.8m to take the project through to sanction and 12.5% of the total capped development costs.

First phase development costs to first oil are likely to come in at up to £782m.

Studies to find a suitable solution for redeveloping the area are well advanced, Jersey said, adding an update on this would be made shortly.

The company’s shares rose several per cent following today’s announcement.

Our attention now turns to unlocking further value by securing an additional GBA partner.”

Andrew Benitez, Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey chief executive Andrew Benitz said: “We are delighted to have completed the farm-out transaction and to be swiftly moving forwards with finalisation of the GBA development solution.

“With the route and the funding secured for preparation of the Buchan field development plan, our attention now turns to unlocking further value by securing an additional GBA partner.”

Mr Benitz also said Jersey aimed to retain a 20-25% stake in GBA’s development.

Oil firms target 162 million barrels

The assets include the Buchan oilfield and Verbier discoveries. The area boasts potentially recoverable resources estimated at 162 million barrels of oil equivalent.

This makes it one of the biggest potential new developments in the UK North Sea.

Buchan previously came on stream in 1981, but production stopped in 2017. Its Alpha platform was deemed unsafe and had to be removed by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, the operator at the time.

The old Buchan Alpha platform.

Jersey has been working on plans for the area for several years, but extended its development timeline in late 2021 to allow for further studies on electrification.

First oil is targeted for 2026, with Jersey planning to use existing infrastructure to export the crude.

Neo’s growing matrix

Neo, backed by Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision, has built itself up through merger and acquisition deals in recent years.  It is now one of the UK North Sea’s biggest producers.

Earlier this year the firm unveiled oil and gas industry veteran Paul Harris as its new chief executive. Mr Harris, a former president at Nexen Petroleum USA, replaced dealmaker Russ Alton in the top job.

