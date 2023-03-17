Scottish food and drink exports reach record level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish food and drink exports reach record level

By Simon Warburton
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 7:38 pm
Iain Baxter
'Welcome cause for optimism' - Scotland Food & Drink CEO Iain Baxter. Image: Frame

Scottish food and drink exports reached a record value of £8 billion in 2022, new figures show.

Last year surpassed the 2019 pre-pandemic peak, according to the data from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The export value of Scottish food and drink rose by £1.9bn, or 30.6%, compared to 2021.

Whisky sales were a strong growth driver but there were good export performances in other categories, such as cereals.

Three whisky glasses being clinked
Whisky was a key driver. Image: Shutterstock

Despite another challenging year for the industry with cost pressures, skills shortages and inflation, Scottish food exports were 8.1% above the 2019 pre-Covid peak.

By contrast food and drink exports across the whole UK were down by 1%, against 2019.

Whisky exports grew by 37.2% year-on-year, representing £1.7bn growth.

Sales growth for Scotland’s national drink came largely from Asia and Oceania – Singapore, India and Taiwan in particular – but the US is still the largest export market.

Scotland Food & Drink (SFD) chief executive Iain Baxter said: “The latest export figures are a welcome cause for optimism amid ongoing difficult trading conditions for our industry.

‘Few countries have breadth of produce that Scotland offers’

“Scotch whisky and Scottish seafood are world famous sectors, with global reputations for their quality.

Mr Baxter, who is also a member of the Scottish Government’s ministerial trade board and UK Government food and drink export council, said the new data showed “the breadth of the Scottish basket and the success we are seeing in overseas markets”.

Sectors such as cereals and meat are boosting total export growth, he said, adding: “Very few countries have the breadth of produce that Scotland offers.

“We must continue to capitalise on the strength of our biggest sectors to help the smaller ones grow. Our new industry strategy, which will be published shortly, will seek to build on this success and accelerate our growth.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “It is hugely welcome to see Scotland’s food and drink exports were worth a record £8.1bn in 2022, up by almost a third, 30.6%, on the previous year.

“The statistics show food exports have risen to an all-time high of £1.9bn – up 12.8% on 2021.”

Combine harvester at work
Cereals were a big seller last year. Image: Shutterstock

Scottish Development International (SDI) said backing exports remained a key plank of its activities.

Ewen Cameron, global head of trade, consumer industries at the trade and inward investment agency, added: “Supporting innovative Scottish companies scale up and grow through exports is a priority for Scottish Enterprise and our global trade teams.

“Our trade specialists based here and across the world will continue to work with partners across the public and private sectors to showcase the very best Scotland has to offer.”

SFD is a partnership between industry, research organisations and government to create support programmes and tackle emerging challenges.

