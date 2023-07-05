‘Unique’ musical souvenir launched in Shetland

An Aberdeenshire-born music composer and her business partner have launched an innovative music project in Shetland.

Island Custom Music is the brainchild of Inga Scott and Eric Semple.

Supported by Business Gateway, the business produces music – written and performed by Ms Scott – specific to an area or event and creates a custom-made presentation box.

The firm has booked a stand at The Tall Ships 2023 event in Lerwick and plans to use it for a “proper launch” of its Shetland composition.

Gem of an idea for Island Custom Music

Ms Scott and Mr Semple, who both live in Shetland, started the project after they noticed a gap in the market.

The business aims to bring traditional music into the modern world.

Mr Semple said it was his idea which came to fruition following “trial and error”.

He added: “The idea came about in January 2022.

“Inga wanted to do custom pieces for individuals, I thought ‘you’re missing a trick here’.

“Doing it for areas made sense; there’s a rich history of music in Shetland.

“After late nights and working weekends, what we worked on came together.

“It’s unique and you get it instantly, straight to your phone or tablet.

A QR code on a wooden interactive media card directs users to a recording and video online.

Ms Scott, who wrote and performed the composition, said she was inspired by the “sights and sounds” of Shetland.

She added: “For me, it was about trying to find the true tune of Shetland.

“It was easy to take inspiration from long walks, and the sounds of birds and the sea played their part.

“The coastline and countryside here are so beautiful.”

Despite the plan to launch in December being delayed by severe weather, the product is already on store shelves in Shetland.

Ms Scott continued: “Seeing my name on the box is absolutely amazing.

“All of the hard work we’ve put into this is an achievement in itself.

“The support we have received is invaluable and helped turn our musical dream into a robust and successful business.

“It’s now being enjoyed by so many all over the world.”

The pair plan to expand their business by composing tunes for other areas, with Orkney the next step.

Island Custom Music received a £3,000 start-up grant from the Shetland Islands Council, following support from Business Gateway.