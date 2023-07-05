‘Unique’ musical souvenir launched in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ musical souvenir launched in Shetland

An Aberdeenshire-born composer has created a souvenir which has been described by tourists as 'nothing like they have ever seen before'.

By Alex Banks
Business owners Eric Semple and Inga Scott. Image: Island Custom Music
Business owners Eric Semple and Inga Scott. Image: Island Custom Music

An Aberdeenshire-born music composer and her business partner have launched an innovative music project in Shetland.

Island Custom Music is the brainchild of Inga Scott and Eric Semple.

Supported by Business Gateway, the business produces music – written and performed by Ms Scott – specific to an area or event and creates a custom-made presentation box.

The firm has booked a stand at The Tall Ships 2023 event in Lerwick and plans to use it for a “proper launch” of its Shetland composition.

Gem of an idea for Island Custom Music

Ms Scott and Mr Semple, who both live in Shetland, started the project after they noticed a gap in the market.

The business aims to bring traditional music into the modern world.

Mr Semple said it was his idea which came to fruition following “trial and error”.

He added: “The idea came about in January 2022.

“Inga wanted to do custom pieces for individuals, I thought ‘you’re missing a trick here’.

The business has strummed up international success. Image: Island Custom Music

“Doing it for areas  made sense; there’s a rich history of music in Shetland.

“After late nights and working weekends, what we worked on came together.

“It’s unique and you get it instantly, straight to your phone or tablet.

A QR code on a wooden interactive media card directs users to a recording and video online.

It was easy to take inspiration from long walks, and the sounds of birds and the sea played their part.”

Ms Scott, who wrote and performed the composition, said she was inspired by the “sights and sounds” of Shetland.

She added: “For me, it was about trying to find the true tune of Shetland.

“It was easy to take inspiration from long walks, and the sounds of birds and the sea played their part.

“The coastline and countryside here are so beautiful.”

All of the hard work we’ve put into this is an achievement in itself.”

Despite the plan to launch in December being delayed by severe weather, the product is already on store shelves in Shetland.

Ms Scott continued: “Seeing my name on the box is absolutely amazing.

“All of the hard work we’ve put into this is an achievement in itself.

“The support we have received is invaluable and helped turn our musical dream into a robust and successful business.

“It’s now being enjoyed by so many all over the world.”

The pair plan to expand their business by composing tunes for other areas, with Orkney the next step.

Island Custom Music received a £3,000 start-up grant from the Shetland Islands Council, following support from Business Gateway.

