Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m

The Taychreggan Hotel near Oban which has a history dating back to the 17th Century has been put up for sale.

The property, which has 18 bedrooms, is on the market for £1.5 million.

Based in Kilchrennan, by Taynuilt, it began as a 17th Century cattle drovers inn.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co, which has described it as a “stunning boutique hotel”.

Taychreggan has 300-year history

The brochure states: “Taychreggan is a luxury boutique hotel formed from a former cattle drovers Inn with 300 years of history.

“The original Inn was sited at this point as the Loch narrows and was used to

drive cattle across.”

The hotel provides 18 en suite bedrooms.

It comprises of loch view rooms, garden/courtyard rooms and five standard rooms. An additional room is currently used for housekeeping.

The property, owned by A Collection of Romantic Places, also includes the Ghillie Bar & Lounge and Foadail fine dining restaurant which can cater for 36 and 40 diners respectively.

Staff accommodation is also provided with a three-bedroom detached manager’s property and two staff lodges.

The car park is for 25 cars and planning permission has previously been granted for 13 holiday lodges.

The brochure states: “This stunning boutique hotel is part of an international group of high-quality hotels.

“The owner now wishes to focus their management time on their other locations in the USA and Scotland.”

Christie & Co confirmed the hotel is being sold as a going concern and staff, including the general manager, will be transferred under Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.