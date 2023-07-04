Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m

The owner is selling to pursue other business opportunities in America and Scotland.

By Kelly Wilson
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co

The Taychreggan Hotel near Oban which has a history dating back to the 17th Century has been put up for sale.

The property, which has 18 bedrooms, is on the market for £1.5 million.

Based in Kilchrennan, by Taynuilt, it began as a 17th Century cattle drovers inn.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co, which has described it as a “stunning boutique hotel”.

Taychreggan comes with extensive ground. Image: Christie & Co

Taychreggan has 300-year history

The brochure states: “Taychreggan is a luxury boutique hotel formed from a former cattle drovers Inn with 300 years of history.

“The original Inn was sited at this point as the Loch narrows and was used to
drive cattle across.”

The hotel provides 18 en suite bedrooms.

It comprises of loch view rooms, garden/courtyard rooms and five standard rooms. An additional room is currently used for housekeeping.

There are 18 bedrooms at the Taychreggan. Image: Christie & Co
Guests can make use of a fully-stocked bar. Image: Christie & Co

The property, owned by A Collection of Romantic Places, also includes the Ghillie Bar & Lounge and Foadail fine dining restaurant which can cater for 36 and 40 diners respectively.

Staff accommodation is also provided with a three-bedroom detached manager’s property and two staff lodges.

The car park is for 25 cars and planning permission has previously been granted for 13 holiday lodges.

A lounge area within Taychreggan. Image: Christie & Co
Taychreggan is available for £1.5m. Image: Christie & Co
Planning permission was previously granted for holiday lodges. Image: Christie & Co.

The brochure states: “This stunning boutique hotel is part of an international group of high-quality hotels.

“The owner now wishes to focus their management time on their other locations in the USA and Scotland.”

Christie & Co confirmed the hotel is being sold as a going concern and staff, including the general manager, will be transferred under Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.

