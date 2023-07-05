Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have landed another of his key targets in Liam Morrison.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Railwaymen subject to international clearance.

Morrison has returned to the north-east after six years in America and has featured as a trialist for League Two side Peterhead during pre-season before opting to join Locos.

Before making the move across the Atlantic, Morrison was with Inverurie and made four appearances during the 2016-17 season.

Manager Low said: “Liam’s a really talented player, technically he’s very good.

“We’ve been looking for left-footed players and have been keen to strengthen the left-hand side and he will do that.

“He has a good delivery of the ball in both open play and from set pieces.

“I think Liam will improve us when we’ve got the ball and I’m delighted to get him on board.

“There were plenty of clubs in both the Highland League and the SPFL who looked at him.

“But when I heard he was coming back I was keen to target Liam.”

Areas strengthened

Morrison is Inverurie’s third summer recruit and follows midfielder Demilade Yunus and goalkeeper Zack Ellis in arriving at Harlaw Park.

Low has had to be patient when trying to recruit this summer and he remains keen to add to his attacking options if possible.

He added: “One thing we didn’t want to do is jump about from player to player.

“We’ve been very specific in terms of who we wanted and what areas of the park we wanted to strengthen.

“Left-back was an area we wanted to strengthen, the goalkeeping department was an area we wanted to strengthen, central midfield was an area we wanted to strengthen and we’ve done that.

“I’m very keen to strengthen in the forward areas as well, I’m not going to rush into anything and I’ll wait until the right opportunity comes up.

“But if the right opportunity comes up we’ll look to strengthen in that area as well.”

Friendly action

Inverurie are in action tonight as they play their first pre-season friendly against fellow Breedon Highland League club Turriff United at the Haughs (7.45pm).

A number of other Highland League clubs are also in action this evening.

Formartine United welcome Junior side Culter to North Lodge Park (7.45pm)

Huntly host Junior outfit Newmachar United at Christie Park (7.45pm), while Keith visit Spain Park to take on Banks o’ Dee Juniors (8pm).

Rothes face neighbours Dufftown at Westburn Park (7.30pm) and Strathspey Thistle take on Forres Thistle at Logie Park tomorrow (7.45pm).