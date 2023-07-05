Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Railwaymen subject to international clearance.

By Callum Law
Liam Morrison, pictured playing as a trialist for Peterhead, has signed for Inverurie Locos
Liam Morrison, pictured playing as a trialist for Peterhead, has signed for Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have landed another of his key targets in Liam Morrison.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Railwaymen subject to international clearance.

Morrison has returned to the north-east after six years in America and has featured as a trialist for League Two side Peterhead during pre-season before opting to join Locos.

Before making the move across the Atlantic, Morrison was with Inverurie and made four appearances during the 2016-17 season.

Manager Low said: “Liam’s a really talented player, technically he’s very good.

“We’ve been looking for left-footed players and have been keen to strengthen the left-hand side and he will do that.

“He has a good delivery of the ball in both open play and from set pieces.

“I think Liam will improve us when we’ve got the ball and I’m delighted to get him on board.

“There were plenty of clubs in both the Highland League and the SPFL who looked at him.

“But when I heard he was coming back I was keen to target Liam.”

Areas strengthened

Morrison is Inverurie’s third summer recruit and follows midfielder Demilade Yunus and goalkeeper Zack Ellis in arriving at Harlaw Park.

Low has had to be patient when trying to recruit this summer and he remains keen to add to his attacking options if possible.

He added: “One thing we didn’t want to do is jump about from player to player.

“We’ve been very specific in terms of who we wanted and what areas of the park we wanted to strengthen.

Inverurie manager Andy Low is happy to have signed Liam Morrison

“Left-back was an area we wanted to strengthen, the goalkeeping department was an area we wanted to strengthen, central midfield was an area we wanted to strengthen and we’ve done that.

“I’m very keen to strengthen in the forward areas as well, I’m not going to rush into anything and I’ll wait until the right opportunity comes up.

“But if the right opportunity comes up we’ll look to strengthen in that area as well.”

Friendly action

Inverurie are in action tonight as they play their first pre-season friendly against fellow Breedon Highland League club Turriff United at the Haughs (7.45pm).

A number of other Highland League clubs are also in action this evening.

Formartine United welcome Junior side Culter to North Lodge Park (7.45pm)

Huntly host Junior outfit Newmachar United at Christie Park (7.45pm), while Keith visit Spain Park to take on Banks o’ Dee Juniors (8pm).

Rothes face neighbours Dufftown at Westburn Park (7.30pm) and Strathspey Thistle take on Forres Thistle at Logie Park tomorrow (7.45pm).

