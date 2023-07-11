Eni deal a ‘clean exit’ for Neptune board amid low valuations for oil stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eni deal a ‘clean exit’ for Neptune board amid low valuations for oil stocks

Eni’s takeover of Neptune is due to go through at the start of next year, subject to regulatory clearance.

By Hamish Penman
Eni's long-expected takeover of Neptune Energy was finally confirmed last month, with the deal expected to close next year. Image: Eni/Neptune
Eni's long-expected takeover of Neptune Energy was finally confirmed last month, with the deal expected to close next year. Image: Eni/Neptune

A top oil and gas analyst has given reasoning for Neptune Energy’s decision not to go down the public listing route.

James Reid of Wood Mackenzie says Eni’s near £3.9million ($5 billion) takeover gives Neptune’s top brass a “relatively clean exit” route, at a time when North Sea firms are struggling to improve their valuations.

A blend of factors – ranging from ESG strategies to tax changes – have combined to suppress the worth of UK oil and gas companies in the eyes of investors.

BP and Shell are both trading at significant discounts compared to their US counterparts, while Ithaca Energy’s chairman recently said that the firm’s share price doesn’t paint a true picture.

Neptune following the usual private equity cycle

An exit was always on the cards for the board of private-equity backed Neptune, after a number of years spent building the company up.

Neptune EPL investor confidence
Sam Laidlaw, Neptune Energy’s founder and executive chairman.

“They were approaching eight years, which is after the usual five to seven year cycle of private-equity investment,” explains Mr Reid, WoodMac’s senior research analyst, North Sea upstream.

But the Eni takeover means they can avoid the risks and complexities of an initial public offering (IPO), especially when the market is frosty.

Mr Reid said: “It’s a bit difficult to read through the comparisons of Var Energi and Ithaca Energy (two recent IPOs) because they’re on separate exchanges. But certainly Ithaca hasn’t performed brilliantly on the London Stock Exchange; Var faired slightly better in Oslo.

“Reading between the lines, the sentiment towards oil and gas at the moment isn’t great. Even though investors would have seen – especially with the gas weighted business – the potential for good returns, there is still that whole ESG focus. We saw this week demands that Barclays stop sponsoring Wimbledon because they fund some oil and gas projects.

wimbledon just stop oil
Just Stop Oil protesters are escorted away by Police after throwing orange confetti on court 18 on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

“I think it may have potentially given Neptune more headaches, and if the share price hadn’t performed then it could have been problematic. So this seems like a cleaner exit for the board, rather than going down the IPO route.”

He added: “Neptune has retained the Germany business, which will almost inevitably be part of a different deal, potentially with another company in the fullness of time.”

Valuation towards the lower end of reports

Announced in June after months of speculation, Eni’s takeover of Neptune is due to go through at the start of next year, subject to regulatory clearance.

Neptune’s Norwegian assets will be carved out and handed over to Var – Eni has a controlling stake in the Oslo-listed operator.

The £3.8m ($4.9bn) that was settled on was towards the bottom end of previously reported estimations, likely a reflection of fiscal hikes in the UK and the Netherlands, two of Neptune’s key regions.

Eni Neptune deal
Neptune Energy’s Cygnus field (pictured). Cygnus is capable of supplying six per cent of the UK’s gas demand.

Mr Reid said: “In the Netherlands there’s the solidarity tax, and obviously we’re all well versed in in the UK’s energy profits levy, which has led to several deals being pulled last minute. Then there are concerns about what might happen next year if a Labour government comes in – that has probably compressed valuations down a little bit.

“You would also imagine that Eni would have said there’s an additional downside risk; certainly within the UK portfolio there is some uncertainty. There is Cygnus – which is great, second biggest gas production asset in the North Sea – but Isabella is still undergoing appraisal and Seagull, a high value asset, is due to come on stream this year, but it’s still pre-production.

“There is still some risk involved, so you would think from Eni’s side that may have resulted in them suggesting a slightly lower offer than we have seen.”

