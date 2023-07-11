Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions

NatureScot report highlights 700 people injured or killed on Scotland's roads between 2008 and 2021.

By Louise Glen
A sign warning of deer. Image: Shutterstock
A sign warning of deer. Image: Shutterstock

Travel restrictions during Covid had no impact on the numbers of deer vehicle collisions (DVC) on the country’s roads.

In a report NatureScot, which monitors collisions between traffic and deer, said this was likely to be because freight was allowed to continue as normal.

Figures show that between 2008 and 2021, 700 people were injured or killed in incidents across the UK.

Roe deer continue to be the species most likely to be involved in a collision.

In a report, the agency said there were about 1,850 incidents a year across Scotland.

How many deer vehicle collisions were there?

The highest number of collisions occur in the Highlands, where between 2008 and 2021 there were 555 incidents.

Argyll and Bute had 369 incidents.

Aberdeenshire recorded 82 incidents, with a further three in Aberdeen city.

Moray recorded 88 cases.

Red deer stag. Image: Langbein Wildlife.

The report said that there were no overall reductions in the numbers of incidents during the national lockdown.

The report said: “For three months in 2020, the UK entered a period of lockdown where travelling was severely restricted.

“Fewer car journeys suggested that there would be a reduction in animal roadkill. We looked at whether the number of DVCs reduced during lockdown.

“Fewer DVCs were reported by volunteers, as expected, but there was no overall reduction in DVCs during lockdown. The number of DVCs during lockdown was consistent with the previous five years.”

Explaining why, NatureScot said freight traffic continued during restrictions, suggesting that freight traffic is responsible for many DVCs.

It continued: “This makes sense, since domestic traffic is generally smaller and has shorter stopping distances, making it more likely that they could avoid deer on the road.”

Deer vehicle collisions during Covid did not decrease

NatureScot said its most up-to-date figures showed a decrease in collisions in the Highlands, due to migration of deer.

Collisions are reported by public and organisations such as Police Scotland and Scottish SPCA.

The report said: “Deer are large animals that are a potential hazard to vehicles on the road.

“Each year in the UK alone, it is thought that over 700 people are injured or killed, and over £17 million is spent on vehicle repairs because of Deer Vehicle Collisions (DVCs).

“In Scotland, increasing deer populations and growth in traffic have led to an increased risk of DVCs.”

A variable message sign could be used to reduce the number of deer vehicle collisions on roads. The numbers did not reduce during Covid.
A variable message sign could be used to reduce the number of deer vehicle collisions on roads. The numbers did not reduce during Covid. Image: System.

The highest number of incidents are in May and June when young deer are looking for their own territories. The peak time for an incident is dusk, and spread over more hours in winter.

High risk areas could be identified as road junctions with wooded islands in urban locations.

What can be done to reduce collisions?

NatureScot said there were a number of things that could be done to reduce the number of collisions.

  • Variable Message Signs can be used to warn drivers of the general risk of DVCs.
  • Deer warning signs can be installed at high-risk locations and mobile signs can be used where there are no static signs.
  • Reducing deer use of woodland adjacent to high-risk road junctions may reduce DVCs.
  • Increased deer culling, though this is only practical in some situations.

