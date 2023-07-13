Apache plans for earlier-than-expected end to giant Forties oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apache plans for earlier-than-expected end to giant Forties oilfield

Court documents reveal a new end game for the famous North Sea oilfield.

By Allister Thomas
Forties
Apache has been active in the UK North Sea since 2003. Will the sun be setting sooner-than-planned on its giant Forties field?

North Sea oil firm Apache plans to bring forward the shutdown of the iconic Forties field by 11 years amid a £200 million spending cull.

The US company, which took over Forties from BP in 2003 and recently announced plans to end UK drilling, aims to end the field’s production in 2026.

Court documents seen by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, confirm the plan.

51 years of oil from Forties?

It would bring an end to 51 years of production from Forties, which helped launch the North Sea industry in Aberdeen.

BP sold the “jewel in its crown” to Apache in 2003.

The US company had no track record in the UK North Sea at the time, taking on 230 staff and 35 onshore employees.

A plan drafted last year suggested the firm had hoped to keep Forties going until 2037, with capital expenditure of £238m planned for 2022-2029.

The late Queen officially opens the Forties Field in 1975.

But a new timeline from the company, which has been contested through the proceedings by former operators and partners, has cut the spending and greatly accelerated Forties’ demise.

Apache now expects to spend just £9m on the oilfield between 2023 and 2030.

The company has also introduced the production end date of 2026.

Whether it actually happens on this timeline is in question, though, as the England and Wales High Court case went against Apache, and its plans may need to be redrawn.

The Texas-headquartered firm has said it is making an appeal.

apache forties
Apache’s North Sea offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

It comes amid Apache’s recent decision to end drilling in the North Sea, with the firm citing the UK Government windfall tax as a factor. The move has already led to job cuts.

Forties was discovered more than 50 years ago and first produced oil in 1975.

The field is about 170 miles off Aberdeen. Production is from a total of five manned platforms.

Forties: Apache in legal battle with Neo, Esso, Shell and BP

End of life details have emerged in a legal case between Apache, as operator, and current and former partners or owners on the field. These firms include Neo Energy, Esso Exploration and Production, Shell and BP.

The split of current decommissioning obligations between the companies is unclear.

Apache and the other firms are disputing the terms of a decommissioning security agreement (DSA) obliging Apache and Neo to provide security for the cost of decommissioning.

apache forties
The Apache Forties Delta platform.

Under UK law, should the current owner of a platform fail to meet decommissioning costs, the obligation falls to other partners or former owners.

Part of what led to the disagreement – and the reason cited by the judge for the accelerated timeline to end production – is Apache including a calculation of inflation, citing a £779m cost, in the plan. This was factored into its estimate of the remaining reserves on Forties.

Esso, Shell and BP argued successfully this inflation estimate is at odds with the DSA.

Judge Mark Pelling ruled an independent expert should come up with an alternative plan.

apache forties
Apache’s Forties field layout.

Asked whether the judgement will alter its intentions for Forties, Apache confirmed it is making an appeal.

A spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing appeal of the judgment and confidentiality provisions in the decommissioning security agreement, we cannot comment.

“Decommissioning security agreements prescribe assumptions and formulas which must be applied by the operator for the purposes of calculating security.

“Whilst they should, therefore, generally reflect operations, this will not always be the case.”

Shell and BP welcomed the ruling, while Neo and Esso did not respond to requests for comment.

Apache, Forties and the windfall tax

Apache still has the Beryl field, which is thought to have plenty of production life remaining despite question marks over its future.

The firm’s latest calculations for Forties show annual production from the asset falling from 7.1 million barrels in 2023 to one million in 2040.

Forties.

Aberdeen University petroleum economics professor Alex Kemp said the impact of the recent energy profits levy (EPL) – or windfall tax – on the calculations was not clear from the documents.

Prof Kemp added: “The interesting point… is not that it (Forties) is approaching cessation of production. It is clear the operator has said this needs to be accelerated by quite a lot and incremental projects are not now being seriously thought about.”forties apache

Professor Alex Kemp.“The idea investment is cut there because the returns to these incremental projects are not very high would be consistent with the findings of our study on the EPL, especially when the rate was increased.

Apache’s drop in spending of nearly £230m for Forties suggests a “major reappraisal” by the firm, he added.

