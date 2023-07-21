‘Dreams come true’: Aberdeen teen who broke in sledging accident back climbs Eiffel Tower

An Aberdeen teenager who broke his back in a horrific sledging accident has successfully climbed the Eiffel Tower just seven months after it happened.

Filip Cegar, 13, broke both his back and breastbone after he was thrown from his sledge in Bieldside in December last year.

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) had to realign his spine and fix his spinal cord in place to prevent any further damage.

He was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he had to learn to walk again.

After spending months in rehabilitation, the Cults Academy pupil wanted to raise money for The Archie Foundation, as a thank you to the dedicated medical teams at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – and he has already raised double his initial target.

‘Eiffel Tower climb was excellent’

The teenager took on the challenge of climbing the 674 steps up the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday.

“The climb was excellent, the queue was not too long and climbing up to the first two levels was smooth,” he said.

“The elevator took us to the top of the Eiffel Tower and we had the most amazing view of a beautiful sunset. I have always wanted to visit Paris so this was a dream come true.

“I was so happy to get to the top of the stairs and I can’t believe how much money has been raised. I would like to thank everyone who has donated to my JustGiving page in aid of The Archie Foundation.”

Filip has raised a total of £4,100 – more than double his original target.

This will be used to buy a recliner chair for the hospital’s High Dependency Unit, which will allow families to sit by their child’s bedside.

‘Filip is an inspirational young man’

The Archie Foundation is delighted to hear that Filip has made an incredible recovery and raised such a “fantastic amount”.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to hear Filip has completed his fundraising challenge and has raised such a fantastic amount.

“He is an inspirational young man who has made an incredible recovery after a particularly traumatic accident on his sledge.

“Filip and his family can be assured that the money he has raised will be put to extremely good use and used to purchase a recliner chair so parents can sit comfortably during those long and anxious hours by their child’s bedside, as Irena and Petar remember only too well.”

Enjoying some downtime

Filip and his family are now enjoying some well-deserved rest at Disneyland Paris.

He is also now back at his beloved football training sessions, as well as gym sessions with his father at Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen.