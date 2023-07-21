‘Dreams come true’: Aberdeen teen who broke in sledging accident back climbs Eiffel Tower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dreams come true’: Aberdeen teen who broke in sledging accident back climbs Eiffel Tower

Filip Cegar, 13, had to learn to walk again after the freak accident in Peterculter.

By Shanay Taylor
Filip Cegar climbs Eiffel Tower after breaking his back. Image: The Archie Foundation.
An Aberdeen teenager who broke his back in a horrific sledging accident has successfully climbed the Eiffel Tower just seven months after it happened.

Filip Cegar, 13, broke both his back and breastbone after he was thrown from his sledge in Bieldside in December last year.

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) had to realign his spine and fix his spinal cord in place to prevent any further damage.

He was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he had to learn to walk again.

After spending months in rehabilitation, the Cults Academy pupil wanted to raise money for The Archie Foundation, as a thank you to the dedicated medical teams at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – and he has already raised double his initial target.

Filip Cegar climbed 674 steps to the top. Image: The Archie Foundation.
‘Eiffel Tower climb was excellent’

The teenager took on the challenge of climbing the 674 steps up the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday.

“The climb was excellent, the queue was not too long and climbing up to the first two levels was smooth,” he said.

“The elevator took us to the top of the Eiffel Tower and we had the most amazing view of a beautiful sunset. I have always wanted to visit Paris so this was a dream come true.

Filip Cegar doing exercises in a gym.
Filip Cegar is now back to full fitness. Image: Studio 10.

“I was so happy to get to the top of the stairs and I can’t believe how much money has been raised. I would like to thank everyone who has donated to my JustGiving page in aid of The Archie Foundation.”

Filip has raised a total of £4,100 – more than double his original target.

This will be used to buy a recliner chair for the hospital’s High Dependency Unit, which will allow families to sit by their child’s bedside.

‘Filip is an inspirational young man’

The Archie Foundation is delighted to hear that Filip has made an incredible recovery and raised such a “fantastic amount”.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to hear Filip has completed his fundraising challenge and has raised such a fantastic amount.

“He is an inspirational young man who has made an incredible recovery after a particularly traumatic accident on his sledge.

Filip in the gym. Image: Studio 10
“Filip and his family can be assured that the money he has raised will be put to extremely good use and used to purchase a recliner chair so parents can sit comfortably during those long and anxious hours by their child’s bedside, as Irena and Petar remember only too well.”

Enjoying some downtime

Filip and his family are now enjoying some well-deserved rest at Disneyland Paris.

He is also now back at his beloved football training sessions, as well as gym sessions with his father at Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen.

