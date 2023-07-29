Exclusive: Failed firm Ptarmigan Homes had debts of nearly £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: Failed firm Ptarmigan Homes had debts of nearly £1 million

Liquidator confirms six redundancies at the Inverness-based housebuilder.

Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Martin Roy was managing director at failed firm Ptarmigan Homes. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Inverness-based housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes owed nearly £1 million to creditors around the time of its collapse earlier this year.

It ceased trading in late April, leaving 25 projects unfinished, and contractors and customers many thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The Press and Journal can now reveal it owed about £450,000 to suppliers and nearly £500,000 to 17 customers.

Six employees were made redundant, with another having left the business just before it went bust.

Covid-19 pandemic cited among reasons why Ptarmigan went out of business

Its demise has been blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic, project delays, price rises, resource shortages and cancelled orders.

Richard Bathgate, restructuring partner at Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, was appointed provisional liquidator of Ptarmigan on May 2. He became interim liquidator at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 25.

Mr Bathgate said: “I am in the initial stages of the liquidation and fulfilling my statutory duties. I have taken steps to safeguard the assets of the company and am working to realise any assets.

Restructuring and insolvency expert Richard Bathgate, of Johnston Carmichael.
Restructuring and insolvency expert Richard Bathgate, of Johnston Carmichael. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“I will also be considering the causes of the insolvency and the conduct of Ptarmigan Homes’ director, as required by statute. My team is liaising with all known creditors and will keep them informed of the liquidation process and their rights.”

The company’s collapse came about six years after other firms run by the same owners – Martin Roy and his family – collapsed, leaving behind a trail of debt. Ptarmigan acquired the assets of Roy Homes and Roy Homes Timber Frame in February 2017.

Roy Homes owed more than £1 million to creditors when it went out of business.

A Roy Homes project.
Roy Homes went bust in early 2017. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Mr Roy, who was Ptarmigan’s only director, has not responded to attempts to contact him.

Mr Bathgate said: “A statement of affairs has now been submitted by Ptarmigan Homes’ director. The director has also completed a questionnaire and provided his view of the history of the company and what he believes led to the company’s failure.

“The director has advised that the Covid-19 pandemic, project delays, price rises, resource shortages and a considerable number of cancelled orders during the first quarter of 2023, all contributed.”

Ptarmigan's logo.
Ptarmigan’s logo. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ptarmigan’s statement of affairs sets out the firm’s estimated assets and liabilities.

Mr Bathgate said: “The director estimates the company owes in the region of £1m to creditors, including approximately £450,000 to suppliers and just under £500,000 to 17 customers. When the company ceased trading on April 26 2023, there were 25 projects under way at various stages of development – from planning applications through to handover.

“I am required to conduct investigations and report on the conduct of any director or shadow director who held office within three years of the date of the insolvency to the Insolvency Service.”

Guidance for creditors of Ptarmigan

To make a claim in the insolvency and/or help Mr Bathgate investigate the failed company, creditors can contact his colleague, Carol James, in Inverness on 01463 796200.

One angry supplier who contacted the P&J back in May said he’d been stung a second time, with unpaid invoices totalling about £7,000, having previously lost money as a creditor of Roy Homes. The contractor, who asked not to be named, said he had been sold “false promises” by Ptarmigan and its owners. “This is history repeating itself,” he added.

