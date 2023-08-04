What should you do if you find dead birds in Moray?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What should you do if you find dead birds in Moray?

Moray Council has told residents to double bag and bin birds they find - but that conflicts with Defra's guidance.

By Lauren Taylor
Moray Council suggests residents should bin wild dead birds, even if they are suspected to have been infected with bird flu. Image: DC Thomson.
Moray Council suggests residents should bin wild dead birds, even if they are suspected to have been infected with bird flu. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents of Moray have been left confused by the differing advice on what to do if they come across dead birds.

Bird flu is affecting seabird populations right across the country, with Aberdeenshire identified as a hotspot last week.

Moray Council is monitoring the situation closely, but residents say they have been left confused about the conflicting advice issued by the authority and national body, Defra.

It comes after residents of Hopeman reported dead wild birds littering the streets.

They reported it to Defra and were referred to Moray Council, who have insisted it is not their responsibility to move the dead birds, even if they are in a public space.

Instead, they told locals to put on a pair of gloves, double bag the carcass and put the deceased bird in their household refuse bins – which are only collected once every three weeks.

By comparison, Aberdeenshire Council cleared more than 1,000 dead birds from beaches across the region just last month.

Two dead birds amongst stones and seaweed on Stonehaven beach.
Dead and dying seabirds littered Stonehaven beach just last month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What does Moray Council advise?

Locals in Moray have raised concerns about dead birds just being left on the pavements in their coastal village, potentially spreading the disease further.

The council stressed to The P&J it is “monitoring” the situation and has a contingency plan ready if large numbers of dead birds are identified.

But, for now, the council says it does not have a duty to collect every dead wild bird reported.

It advises residents to report any sightings to Defra in the first instance.

Thousands of wild seabirds have died across Scotland as a result of bird flu. Image: RSPB Scotland.

Moray Council says people should not bury the dead birds, but instead double bag them and put them in their refuse bins – taking care not to touch the carcass with bare hands and to put it in a “leakproof” bag if possible.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Moray Council is monitoring the situation and can confirm there has been no significant change over the last few weeks.

“When dead wild birds are reported they may be collected and tested for bird flu or other cause of death. Not all dead wild birds will be collected.

“If the birds are not collected they will need to be disposed of by double bagging. Make sure the bird does not touch the outside of the bag. Put the bird in a second (preferably leakproof) plastic bag, along with the gloves or plastic bag you used to pick it up and tie it.

“Take care not to touch the outside of the gloves with bare hands. Put it in your outside household or municipal waste bin.”

Residents could have dead and infected wild birds in their bins for up to three weeks. Image: Supplied.

What is Defra’s advice?

However, Defra stressed it is the landowners’ responsibility to clear birds.

Defra advised the public to report findings of wild dead birds to them – especially if they find one or more dead birds of prey, swans, geese, or ducks.

People should also report to Defra if there are five or more dead gulls or other dead wild birds of any species in one area.

If you feed wild birds or come into contact with their faeces or feathers, you should wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

A spokeswoman said: “Where dead birds are not required for surveillance purposes it is the landowner’s responsibility to safely dispose of the carcasses as animal by-products.

“Where dead birds are on public land it is the local authorities’ responsibility to safely dispose of the carcasses as animal by-products.”

Defra is urging people who feed wild birds to take care and wash hands thoroughly. Image: Shutterstock.

What should you do if you find a sick bird?

  • Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds
  • Keep pets/dogs away from any dead or sick birds
  • Don’t feed wild waterfowl
  • Don’t touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings
  • Call Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 for advice if you find a sick but live bird
  • Report dead birds to Defra on 03459 335577 or online
  • RSPB Scotland is urging people to download app BirdTrack to help monitor levels in local areas
  • Current guidance for dealing with dead birds, particularly if suspected avian flu is involved can be found online.

