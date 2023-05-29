Keri and her team get passionate about cleaning up in and around Inverness

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Beauly-based Keri Craib, who runs Keri’s Klean Team.

How and why did you start in business?

I grew up in Dalneigh, Inverness, and went to Inverness College – first to study to become an outdoor instructor but later carpentry – before becoming a support worker for 10 years. I really enjoyed my job until my youngest son came along, at which point I realised shift work really wasn’t possible anymore.

I’ve always had a passion for cleaning and my friend, Anne Marie Fraser of Hampers and Champers in Inverness, found me a position helping at an Airbnb. I stayed there for the season, and then the owners, Angela and her husband, found me my first big industrial cleaning contract. Anne Marie then came back with another.

Keri’s Klean Team was launched in 2019 – I was following my passion. We also secured the Caley Cruisers contract, which we love.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a lot of hours, too many to mention, as well as hard work and a great love for what I do. We tackle very different types of cleaning and I love the variety – I never stop learning new things.

It hasn’t been an easy road and on occasion I’ve had to work harder than at any time in my life, pushing myself to keep going. But I always tell myself that I’ve travelled too far and achieved too much to give up, and that carries me through.

Getting staff at the start wasn’t easy as people seem to feel cleaning is beneath them but I think the opposite. Cleaning is an art, as well as a great skill and trade. I’ve met some amazing people and had some amazing opportunities.

Who helped you?

First and foremost, it’s my fantastic team, which I have built up over the years – we are now around 18-strong. Without their hard work and support Keri’s Klean Team would be impossible. I’m so grateful to every member.

Then it’s my friends – people like Anne Marie and Angela, and I also have a fantastic family and partner, who help me out and who are always there for me.

I never feel alone in business as a member of the Federation of Small Businesses. Its team listen, advise and support, giving businesses like mine a voice, and they also provide a great safety net. Who knows what the next issue for small businesses will be

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Keep trying and never give up. If it doesn’t work out, you will always know you did your best.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to do too much, working too hard and for too long. Running a successful business means pacing yourself and giving yourself thinking and relaxing time, as well as quality time with family. Of course, you have to have a great team around you too, and that’s what I’ve got.

What is your greatest achievement?

My family and friends mean the world to me and, without question, my children are my greatest achievement.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Rising costs are a problem for all businesses and it hasn’t been easy. There really should be more government support at this difficult time.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To continue Keri’s Klean Team’s growth at a steady pace, making sure we continue to give all of our clients the best possible experiences. I don’t want to let anyone down.

In the near future, I hope to be able to step back a little to allow me to learn some important new cleaning skills that will help the business continue to develop and expand.

What do you do to relax?

I put music on and clean.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I loved Wednesday on Netflix and to be honest I haven’t really watched anything since. I’d rather sit down with a good book.

What do you waste your money on?

The kids and the dog.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Check my phone to make sure no one has called in sick or that I’ve slept through my alarm.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Ford Kuga. I’d love a pick-up and one day, hopefully, I’ll have one.