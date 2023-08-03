Seven people on high-speed boat rescued off Montrose coast

Seven people have been rescued after their high-speed boat got into trouble off the Montrose coast.

A lifeboat crew from the town was called out after the vessel started to take on water at around 9am on Thursday.

The damaged boat and those on board were safely towed back to Montrose Harbour.

It is unknown how the 18m-long craft became damaged.

‘There was a risk of the damage becoming rapidly worse’

A spokeswoman for the coastguard in Aberdeen said: “We tasked one Montrose lifeboat to escort a damaged vessel back to the harbour.

“There were seven people on board.

“The boat had sustained damaged and was taking water on board.

“There was a risk of the damage becoming worse rapidly so an escort vessel was important.

“It was a high-speed craft which was 18 metres long.”

She added that those on board were not in any immediate danger.